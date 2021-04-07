Log in
United in Strength: Stop & Shop, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Hershey's and Mondelez Bring $100,000 to Local Communities

04/07/2021 | 11:00am EDT
QUINCY, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by local heroes helping to feed those in need during the pandemic, Stop & Shop, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Coca-Cola, Hershey’s and Mondelez today announced a donation of $100,000 to hunger-relief organizations located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. The donation is a result of the brands’ ‘United in Strength’ campaign that ran this past summer and spotlighted Coca-Cola, Mondelez, P&G and Hershey’s support of Stop & Shop’s efforts to fight hunger in its local communities.

The four CPG brands each pledged $25,000 to help Stop & Shop fight hunger. Of that total, $25,000 will be donated to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. The remaining $75,000 will be divided among 10 of Stop & Shop’s local food pantry partners who are on the front lines in the fight against hunger. The money will be used to provide meals and other necessities to those in need. The recipients of the $7,500 grants include:

  • Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Bridgeport, CT
  • Neighborhood Network Center, Boston, MA
  • Freetown Food Pantry, Freetown, MA
  • Friendly House, Worcester, MA
  • Providence Ministries, Holyoke, MA
  • A Need We Feed, Island Heights, NJ
  • Eva’s Village, Paterson, NJ
  • Teddy Atlas Food Pantry, Staten Island, NY
  • HOPE Community Services, New Rochelle, NY
  • Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence, RI

“As many continue to face great hardship due to the impact of COVID-19, we are grateful for partners like P&G, Hershey’s, Coca-Cola and Mondelez who stepped up to provide additional support for organizations who play a vital role in feeding our neighbors in need across the Northeast,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop.

Feeding America projects 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021. Given the lingering economic impacts of the pandemic, the donations will go a long way in helping local organizations fight hunger in the communities where Stop & Shop operates.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://us.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Mondelēz International, Inc.
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About The Hershey Company
Our founder, Milton Hershey, built the company on the principle that to do well is to do good. Our beloved and indulgent candy brands including HERSHEY’S, REESE’S, TWIZZLERS and ICE BREAKERS. Please visit http://www.thehersheycompany.com for the latest news and information about The Hershey Company and its brands.

Maria Fruci
MARIA.FRUCI@stopandshop.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
