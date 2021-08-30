Log in
United jets with engines involved in Denver incident may not fly until next year - WSJ

08/30/2021 | 06:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328 is seen following a Feb. 20 engine failure incident

(Reuters) - Dozens of United Airlines Holdings Inc jets like the one with engines that lost an engine cover over Colorado in February may not fly until early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/united-jets-with-engines-in-denver-incident-may-not-fly-until-next-year-11630315801?mod=latest_headlines, citing people briefed on the matter.

The United Airlines 777-200 flight that suffered an engine failure was heading to Honolulu. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport soon after takeoff.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
