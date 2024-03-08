WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Boeing 737 operated by United Airlines rolled onto the grass when exiting the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston early on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The passengers left the plane and were bused to the terminal, the FAA said in a brief statement which did not mention any injuries.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Katharine Jackson; Writing by Ismail Shakil, editing by David Ljunggren)