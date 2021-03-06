Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UnitedAg Announces 2021 Educational Scholarship Recipients

03/06/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Irvine, March 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UnitedAg today announced the winners of the 2021 AEF Foundation Educational Scholarship Program. Seventy-four students from agricultural communities across California won awards ranging from $250 to $6,000. In total, the educational scholarship program, awarded $81,800 this year. The applicants were awarded based on their application, essay, academics, leadership, and extracurricular activities. UnitedAg also announced the top three scholarship winners. Katherine Miller, a veterinary medicine major at the University of Edinburg, has been awarded the Maurice McMillan Scholarship, Karli Lundberg, an agricultural systems management major at California Polytechnic State University, SLO, the William C. Goodrich Scholarship, and Hanna Scully, an agriculture business major at the California State University, Chico, the Frieda Rapoport Caplan Memorial Award.

"Supporting our future agribusiness professionals is the purpose of the AEF foundation. During these unforseen times, it is important that we continue to support our youth in their educational endeavors. Each of these scholarship winners demonstrated a clear commitment to their educational goals and could be our future agribusiness leaders," said Glenn Miller, Education Committee Chairman. 

Scholarship winners can use their AEF Educational Scholarship to help offset the cost of tuition, books/supplies, labs, and living expenses. 

This year's AEF Educational Scholarship winners are: 

Aaron Miller, Santa Paula, CA

Adrian Ortiz, Salinas, CA 

Adriana Vargas Mendoza, Soledad, CA 

Allyson Dias, Salinas, CA 

Allyson Tomasello, Salinas, CA 

Alondra Sanchez, Hanford, CA 

America Huipio-Piedra, Hanford, CA 

Ana Rosa Pacheco, Santa Maria, CA 

Andrew Zendejas, Salinas, CA 

Arturo Infante II, Castroville, CA

Axel Amaro, Soledad, CA 

Belinda Silva Chavez, King City, CA 

Brad Cordova, Turlock, CA 

Brandon Harden, Salinas, CA 

Bryan Amaro, Visalia, CA 

Caleb Peltzer, Visalia, CA 

Camryn Mazzoni, Forestville, CA 

Carson Wallace, Lindsay, CA 

Catherine Regan, Santa Ana, 

Cesar Avila, Salinas, CA 

Cesar Rivera, Ventura, CA

Cristian Vargas, Soledad, CA

David Gonzalez, Salinas, CA 

Denver Noell, Hanford, CA 

Doris Nogales, Santa Maria, CA

Eddie Lundberg, Santa Maria, CA 

Edgar Lopez, Santa Paula, CA 

Elizabeth Miller, Santa Paula, CA 

Elizabeth Ramirez, Maxwell, CA 

Erin Doughtie, Salinas, CA 

Flavio Carrillo Gonzalez, Salinas, CA 

Grant Bunker, Turlock, CA 

Hadassah Legaspi, Salinas, CA 

Hanna Scully, Finley, CA 

Hannah Ryan, Turlock, CA 

Isabella Argueta, Hanford, CA

Jason Gonzalez, Salinas, CA 

Jaydi Ramirez, Fresno, CA 

Jazlin Mendoza, Visalia, CA 

Jazmin Ramirez, Santa Maria, CA 

Jenna Santos, Santa Maria, CA 

Jenna Stehly, Valley Center, CA 

Jessica Cordova, King City, CA 

Jesus Pizano, Salinas, CA 

Jonathan Morales, Salinas, CA 

Julia Hicks, Salinas, CA 

Julissa Zendejas, Salinas, CA

Junelle Aubrey, Salinas, CA 

Karli Lundberg, Santa Maria, CA 

Katherine Miller, Santa Paula, CA 

Katya Padilla, San Juan Bautista, CA 

Kevin Gonzalez, Salinas, CA 

Kimberly Castro Calderon, Santa Maria, CA 

Lacy Litten, Santa Maria, CA 

Layla Ruiz, Salinas, CA 

Logan Erickson, Salinas, CA 

Luke Brigantino, San Juan Bautista, CA 

Luke Tyson, Turlock, CA 

Madelynn Reed, Reedley, CA 

Madison Thacher, Paso Robles, CA

Maria Miranda, Santa Maria, CA  

Marlaina Lascano, Turlock, CA 

Miranda Devan, Salinas, CA 

Miriam Garcia Cendejas, Salinas, CA

Olga Bahena, Hanford, CA 

Rachel Roberts, Salinas, CA 

Rogelio Garcia, Hanford, CA 

Sandy Rubio, Firebaugh, CA 

Savannah Noell, Hanford, CA 

Sierra Dorf-Cardenas, Salinas, CA 

Sydney Noell, Hanford, CA

Sylvia Hernandez, Rutherford, CA 

Venissia Garcia, Hanford, CA

Yesenia Solis, Soledad, CA 

About AEF

For over 21 years, the Agribusiness Education Foundation (AEF) has provided financial assistance to UnitedAg members and their employees' dependents over $1.6 million to more than 1,000 students pursuing a two-and-four-year college to advanced graduate studies.  The member-sponsored scholarship program empowers the agricultural community through financial assistance and leadership programs. For more information, visit unitedag.org

Attachment 


Maribel Ochoa
UnitedAg
949-471-3206
mochoa@unitedag.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pSDK SOLUTION : 8 Vital Adoption Considerations & What It Means For You
PU
12:27pYFDAI Announces ImpulseVen as First LaunchPad Project
BU
12:24pMODERNA  : Announces Supply Agreement to Provide 13 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to the Philippines
BU
12:18pSenate Democrats Overcome Impasse, Reach Agreement to Advance Covid-19 Relief Bill -- 6th Update
DJ
12:08pJACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
12:00pTwitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia
RE
11:53aCLASS ACTION DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Penumbra, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
11:52aCLOV EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Clover Health Investments, Corp.
PR
11:51aIMMUNOVANT  : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW
BU
11:20aROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – AQST
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week
2Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
3Goldman poised to make $100 million profit off Texas deep freeze - Bloomberg News
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw - s..
5FACEBOOK INC : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. agency probes Facebook for 'systemic' racial bias in hiring, promotions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ