Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Units shut down at Ukraine's Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant - Energoatom

11/23/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view shows the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk

KYIV (Reuters) - A number of units were shut down at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday because of a loss of power during Russian air strikes across Ukraine, Ukraine's nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.

An Energoatom spokesperson said: "Everything is fine with the station. There is nowhere to generate electricity."

(Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:00pIndia to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports this season - ISMA
RE
01:51pGermany plans 33% windfall tax on gas, coal and oil firms - sources
RE
01:43pU.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
RE
01:41pUnits shut down at Ukraine's Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant - Energoatom
RE
01:40pCourt rules out Scotland independence vote without UK government okay
AN
01:38pInvestors back call for UK firms to support low-paid workers
RE
01:30pHalf of Moldova without power after Russian strikes on Ukraine - deputy PM
RE
01:28pKyiv hit by electricity, water cut-offs after Russian strikes
RE
01:25pVietnam's central bank keeps credit growth cap, defying expectations
RE
01:18pWhite House condemns attacks in Jerusalem
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Naspers 1st Half Operating Loss Narrowed On Robust Ecommerce Revenue
3PROSUS : Jefferies remains Neutral
4Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
5Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..

HOT NEWS