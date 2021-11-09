Unity to buy 'The Lord of the Rings' VFX studio Weta Digital in $1.63 bln deal

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Unity Software Inc will buy Weta
Digital, a visual effects (VFX) studio known for its work in
movies such as "Godzilla vs. Kong" and "Avatar" in a $1.63
billion cash-and-stock deal, the companies said on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to close next year and would help
Unity, which makes software for video games and animation, tap
into Weta Digital's technology and talent to develop VFX tools
and focus on metaverse opportunities.
Weta Digital's Academy Award-Winning VFX team will remain a
standalone entity known as WetaFX and is expected to become
Unity's largest customer in the media and entertainment space,
the companies said.
Weta Digital was founded by film director Peter Jackson of
"The Lord of the Rings" fame and has won several Academy and
BAFTA Awards and is known for its animated characters such as
Gollum, and Caesar in "Planet of the Apes".
Unity shares slumped 9% in extended trading following its
third-quarter results.
