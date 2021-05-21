University of California Davis : Ulfat Shaikh appointed to the Children's Hospitals Association's Next Generation of Quality committee

Ulfat Shaikh, medical director for health care quality and professor of pediatrics at UC Davis Health, has been appointed to the Children's Hospitals Association 's Next Generation of Quality Steering Committee. The committee is made up of 11 members representing children's hospitals across the country.

Ulfat Shaikh

'The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting rapid expansion of care in ambulatory, telehealth and community settings has clearly shown us that children's hospitals are part of health systems that go well beyond the walls of a hospital,' Shaikh said. 'Pioneering children's hospitals are evolving to the next generation of quality through this expanded approach of 'children's health systems.' Being on Children's Hospital Association's Next Generation of Quality Steering Committee gives me the opportunity to contribute to these forward-looking efforts at a national level.'

Enhancing quality, patient safety and equity is a priority for the Children's Hospitals Association. The association is working with children's hospitals and health systems to address quality gaps, make improvement an integral part of health care delivery and support hospitals as they work to accelerate progress toward improvement of health outcomes, experience, and value for children and families.

The committee will continue to advance quality strategies, evaluate models for the future, and contribute insights to help guide this journey for children's hospitals.