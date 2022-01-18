University of Cambridge Begins COVID-19 Clinical Trial Using PharmaJet's Needle-free System

Twenty COVID-19 Vaccine Development Programs now using PharmaJet NFIS

PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that its Needle-free Injection System (NFIS) will be used in a clinical trial to deliver a booster vaccine against COVID-19 virus variants. The vaccine developed by DIOSynVax, a spinoff company supported by the University of Cambridge in the UK, recently announced the start of the Phase 1 clinical trial. The vaccine will be delivered exclusively with the PharmaJet Tropis® Needle-free injection system which was selected based on its characteristic ability to increase the efficacy of nucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics. This is the 20th COVID-19 vaccine development program using PharmaJet Needle-free Injection Systems as their method of delivery.

Dr. Jonathan Heeney, CEO of DIOSynVax, commented on the clinical trial, “The response of the scientific and medical communities to the development and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines has been incredible, but as new variants emerge and immunity begins to wane, we need newer technologies. Our vaccine is innovative, both in terms of the way it primes the immune system to respond with a broader protective response to coronaviruses, and how it is delivered.”

“We are pleased to be collaborating with the University of Cambridge and DIOSynVax as the delivery system for their vaccine against variants of SARS-CoV-2,” commented Chris Cappello, President and CEO, PharmaJet. “We continue to build on clinical trial results showing our Needle-free Systems improve the immune response of multiple RNA/DNA-based vaccines. We are currently supporting the commercial launch of Zydus Cadila’s needle-free COVID vaccine and our needle-free systems are already being used to address diseases such as influenza and polio around the globe. We continue to grow our development pipeline, particularly with nucleic acid-based vaccines which demonstrate improved immunogenicity when delivered with our technology.”

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet’s mission is to improve people’s lives through needle-free technology. PharmaJet Needle-free Systems provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. For more information visit www.pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About DIOSynVax

DIOSynVax is a spin-out company from the University of Cambridge, set up in 2017 with the support of Cambridge Enterprise, the University’s commercialization arm. Their DIOSynVax (Digitally designed, Immune Optimised Selected and Synthesized Vaccines) technology will significantly accelerate vaccine antigen development and achieve dramatic improvements to the protection against emerging and re-emerging pathogens such as influenza, COVID-19, and viral haemorrhagic fevers. For more information, visit https://www.diosvax.com/.

