University of Phoenix Alum Receives Presidential Management Fellowship

Police officer and motivational speaker Joshua Hadnot selected as Class of 2022 finalist

University of Phoenix is pleased to share that alum Joshua Hadnot, who has a doctorate of management from the University, has been selected as a Presidential Management Fellowship Finalist for the Class of 2022. The Presidential Management Fellows Program is operated by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. According to the Office’s website, 1,100 applicants representing approximately 99 different academic disciplines were selected as Finalists out of 8,065 applications received.

Hadnot has been employed with the City of Jasper Police Department in Texas for the past 12 years and currently serves as a Detective Sergeant within the Criminal Investigations Division. He is also Administrator at Harvest Church of Southeast Texas and jointly responsible for day-to-day operations of the church.

“Being selected for the PMF program energizes me to continue striving to become a better leader, and most importantly, a better public servant,” states Hadnot. “Having the potential to obtain a career with the federal government is a dream come true, which has been a culmination of hard work, challenging assignments, and feedback that has molded me into a finalist for the program.”

Each year, the Presidential Management Fellowship program seeks graduate students who have demonstrated a history of professional and academic excellence, and who are willing to undergo a rigorous multi-stage selection process. Finalists have the opportunity to gain leadership development skills, interview for opportunities with government agencies, and upon successful completion of the fellowship, are eligible to transition into full-time government positions.

Hadnot graduated from the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College. He has served on numerous boards and community organizations, including the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce Board, Deep East Texas College & Career Academy Board, Jasper Independent School District Board of Trustees, and as President of Jasper Police Association.

Hadnot completed his doctorate in management with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies in 2021. Previously, Hadnot earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and a master’s degree in Administration of Justice and Security at the University.

The Fellowship finalists announcement can be viewed at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website.

