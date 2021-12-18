Log in
University of Phoenix Alum and College Leader Appointed to Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Executive Committee

12/18/2021 | 08:21am EST
John Ramirez will serve as Vice Chair for Internal Activities

University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, USA CSM (ret) and dean of operations for the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, has been appointed to serve on the Executive Committee of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (AZHCC) as Vice Chair for Internal Activities.

Ramirez’s appointment term on the Board is from 2020 to 2029. During his tenure as Vice Chair, Ramirez will be responsible for oversight of five committees: Public Policy Committee, Finance and Audit Committee, Scholarships and Grants Committee, Governance and Nomination Committee, and HR and Compensation Committee. In this role, he will oversee the work of the committees to ensure their alignment with the objectives of AZHCC, and to provide guidance and direction.

Under Ramirez’s leadership, the University of Phoenix established its own chapter of the National Society for Leadership and Success (NSLS) in 2020. This month, NSLS announced that 12 University of Phoenix Chapter members were recipients of scholarships and awards. “I remember just a few years ago when John spearheaded this student society chapter, and now we have over 40,000 student members, and a dozen winners of national awards,” states Peter Cohen, president. “I appreciate John’s support and leadership in service to our students and to our community.”

Ramirez has been involved with AZHCC for over a decade and was assigned as a Board Member and to the Scholarship Committee in January 2020. As a member of the Scholarship Committee, Ramirez worked to help the committee define the ways in which the AZHCC could address the higher education funding and success needs of Hispanics in Arizona, especially those who are first generation college students.

Ramirez credits his uncle as the inspiration for his own decision to actively advocate for the Hispanic community in Arizona after retiring from the military. “I wanted to continue the legacy and commitment of my uncle Manuel Dominquez, who raised me. He was an activist and community leader for 40 years, and served as the Director of Chicanos Por La Causa and one of the co-founders of ASU’s Los Diablos,” Ramirez shares. “AZHCC has done great work in our community in their efforts to promote the success of Hispanic-owned businesses – by facilitating business relationships, economic development and sharing of knowledge for the benefit of the State of Arizona and the growth and success of the members of our Chamber and our Hispanic community.”

Ramirez completed his MBA, Master of Science, and Bachelor of Science degrees with the University of Phoenix. He has been an employee of the University for 17 years.

About Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Since 1948, the Arizona Hispanic Chamber has been dedicated to promoting the health and prosperity of the state and national economy by serving as a vital link to the growing power and influence of minority-owned businesses and consumers as part of our state's increasingly diverse global marketplace. Learn more at https://www.azhcc.com/.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.


