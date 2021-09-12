Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University of Phoenix : Collaborates with CareerStep to Create Integrated Learning Pathways in Healthcare

09/12/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

University of Phoenix is participating in the SHRM Conference, West Hall, Booth #12063, and is sharing how an agreement with CareerStep, the allied health training division of Carrus, provides learning pathways for those seeking opportunities to upskill and enhance their careers in allied health. Through this agreement with the University, CareerStep can also provide interested healthcare employers with access to professional development options by CareerStep, and help their staff stay current on the latest treatments and techniques in many allied health professional fields. Some of CareerStep's professional development options may even be eligible for college credit through University of Phoenix.

"With medical knowledge continuing to expand rapidly, we are pleased to work with University of Phoenix to deliver training options to individual learners as well as employers," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "Ensuring healthcare professionals know the latest skills is critical, as it impacts every interaction involved in patient care, and there are multiple opportunities for professionals to help patients and provide valuable support."

Many of today's healthcare occupations are in the field of allied health, which includes professionals who support the healthcare system through a range of diagnostic, technical, therapeutic and support services. Yet, there are critical and ongoing staffing shortages in allied health. That is why CareerStep offers many different training options to help healthcare employers reskill staff and help train for in-demand roles.

Through this alliance with University of Phoenix, many of CareerStep's allied health programs may also support an accelerated pathway to a degree at the University. Learners completing the CareerStep courses may meet certain credit requirements toward future coursework at University of Phoenix. Details about the number of credits awarded for each CareerStep program are available here. Those interested should also speak with a University of Phoenix enrollment advisor about the details.

"We know that today's workplace is constantly evolving, especially during the last two years of the pandemic, and that reality is acutely present in healthcare," said John Woods, Ph.D, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, University of Phoenix. "This agreement with Carrus' CareerStep program is an important step in our efforts to be a provider of flexible and accessible healthcare training, and professional development for individuals who are just starting out, as well as those healthcare professionals who are looking to enhance their skill sets."

CareerStep's online programs include medical coding and billing, medical assistant, dental assistant, pharmacy technician, hemodialysis technician, and more. When offered as professional development, programs give hospitals and health systems the chance to upskill and retain their employees.

To learn more about the University of Phoenix’s Workforce Solutions, visit www.phoenix.edu/workforce-solutions.html.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 200,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals. For more information, visit carruslearn.com, careerstep.com, or call 844-854-1160.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aMARKS AND SPENCER : Britain's M&S reviewing future of French stores
RE
09:50aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.
GL
09:01aTRINET : President and Chief Executive Officer Burton M. Goldfield to Reveal Current State of Small and Medium-Size Businesses at TriNet PeopleForce
PR
08:49aScaramucci's SALT hedge fund confab returns in person in New York City
RE
08:42aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK Cardholders enjoy a 15% Discount at Various Alshaya Stores
PU
08:37aToyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
RE
08:32aGEO ENERGY RESOURCES : Redemption Of The US$300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due 2022
PU
08:23aSAVA SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Cassava Sciences, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
08:22aBAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
PU
08:21aWH SMITH : US activist fund Causeway Capital builds major stake in WH Smith
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Scotland's Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield
2Toyota, Honda oppose U.S. House electric vehicle tax plan
3Daimler : MEDIA-BMW and Daimler pledge to keep prices high when chip cr..
4The future of robots and drones in quick commerce: A conversation with ..
5Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related secu..

HOT NEWS