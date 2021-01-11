University of Phoenix : College of Doctoral Studies Faculty and Alumni to Present at The Qualitative Report (TQR) 12th Annual Conference

Presentations to focus on business and organizational challenges, including addressing critical social issues and developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth

University of Phoenix announced today it will have faculty and alumni presenting 27 research studies at The Qualitative Report (TQR) 12th Annual Conference, which will be held virtually from January 12-15, 2021.

Since 1990, TQR has served as a global learning community for qualitative researchers, giving them an outlet to report their work. The annual conference is a gathering of leaders in the qualitative researcher community to learn what is new and cutting edge and to celebrate accomplishments.

The research studies being presented by University of Phoenix were conducted at its College of Doctoral Studies, which focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help them prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

“It is critical to the success of our doctoral program that our faculty and alumni are academically active in publishing and presenting their research. The impact we can make is far greater if we share our work with the research community,” said Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., Vice Provost, Doctoral Studies and Academic Operations, University of Phoenix. “We place an emphasis on supporting our alumni even after they graduate by providing resources and guidance in helping them get their doctoral research published in peer reviewed journals. In an effort to grant our alumni with valuable experience, we also encourage them to co-present alongside our faculty at leading industry conferences.”

The TQR presentations will focus on a variety of topics, including:

Strengthening Scholarship Through Qualitative Research: Faculty Stress Management in Asynchronous Learning Environments - Louise Underdahl, Barb Kennedy, Mary Jo Brinkman, Mary A. Robbins, Kelechi Mezu and Holly N. Sawyer.

Virtual Work Team Members Describe Coaching and Mentoring as Key Contributors to Personal Development - D. Edsall-Alum and Kelley A. Conrad.

Millennials in the Workplace: A Qualitative Exploration of Managerial Perceptions in Multi-Generational Organizations - Kimberly Underwood, Joy Taylor, and Sandra Sessoms-Penny.

Unspoken Factors in Organizational Decision-Making: A Case Study - Kevin S. Bottomley.

Phenomenological Study of Female Veterans’ Transition Experiences and Online Education - Trina M. Hines, Michelle Susberry Hill, Karen Johnson, and Mary W. Stout.

Autoethnography of Two Scholars Whose Book on Prudence and the Authentic Self-Leadership Style of Theodore Roosevelt was Censored Due to COVID-19 - Erik P. Bean and LauraAnn Migliore.

A Qualitative Examination of the Impact of Police Violence Against Black Citizens on K-12 Educators - Kimberly Underwood.

Examining the 2%: A Narrative Inquiry of Black Male Educators’ Socialization Experiences in P-12 Classrooms - Kimberly Underwood, Joy Taylor, and Sandra Sessoms-Penny.

Experienced Critical Psychological States in Self-Managing Organizations: An Exploratory Case Study - Michael A. Deardorff.

Understanding Theoretical and Conceptual Frameworks - Stephanie Cimperman, Karen Johnson, and John Medgar Roberts.

Instructional Leadership and Emotional Intelligence: A Qualitative Content Analysis of Exploring Students' Perspectives about their Learning Experiences in Online Education - Alicia Holland.

Cognitive Contexts of Ethical Practice: A Phenomenology Study of Nurse Managers - Jennifer A. Fosty.

30 Years and a Pandemic: Panel Discussion of the Impact on Research Methods from Social Distancing - Ryan A. Rominger, Mansureh Kebritchi, Phil Davidson, Erik Bean, Karen Johnson, Elizabeth Johnston, and James Lane.

Eight Ways Anxiety Among Virtual Library Users Hinders Academic Achievement: A Qualitative Descriptive Study - Rebecca S. Sledge and Kelley A. Conrad.

Online Faculty Perceptions of Professional Development to Support Personal Academic Growth: Qualitative Case Study - Patricia B. Steele, Cheryl Burleigh, Marie Smith and Grace Gwitira.

Male Chaplains and Female Soldiers: Are There Gender and Denominational Differences in Military Pastoral Care? - Daniel L. Roberts and Joann Kovacich.

Retention Factors Important to Medical Surgical Nurses - Susan Steele-Moses.

International Student Acclimation to a U.S. Private High School: Successes and Failures - Cheryl Burleigh.

Moral Injury in Women Veterans: A Grounded Theory Study - Daniel L. Roberts and Joann Kovacich.

The Five-Question Method for Framing a Qualitative Research Study: Redux - Mark L. McCaslin.

From Grieving to Giving: An Autoethnographic Journey from Suicide Loss to Healthy Mind Express Foundation - Erik P. Bean.

Informal Socialization in Virtual Work Environments: A Narrative Inquiry, Research Conducted with Insurance Employees - Stephanie Cimperman and Karen Johnson.

Zoomed-Out: Teacher Fatigue in the Age of Distance Learning and COVID-19 - Cheryl Burleigh.

Behavioral Health Leadership Competencies Needed for Leading Class Standards Competent Organizations: A Delphi Study - Natalie S. DuMont and Kelley A. Conrad.

Generative Theory - Mark L. McCaslin.

Counseling Addiction in Rural Alaska Against the Odds: A Phenomenological Study - Heather J. Cromwell and Kelley A. Conrad.

Learning in Self-Contained Classrooms: A Modified Qualitative Delphi Approach - Shazia Rizvi and Karen Johnson.

