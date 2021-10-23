Log in
University of Phoenix : College of Doctoral Studies Issues Whitepaper as Guide to Effective Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

10/23/2021 | 08:01am EDT
Collaboration with Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlighted in August panel

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies is announcing the release of a whitepaper authored by Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., MBA, university research chair of the University’s Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research, and by Mark Slaven, Ph.D. Titled Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Both a Social and a Business Imperative, and produced in coordination with the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the whitepaper investigates how companies can help increase and promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices.

The disproportionate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on underrepresented groups, and the protests following the killings of individuals including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, have shone a light on the entrenched inequalities that continue to afflict and limit American society. These events have also put a new focus and energy on DEI and given businesses a unique opportunity to address and make progress on these issues.

“The University of Phoenix is proud to partner with the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to present this white paper and be a catalyst for essential conversations necessary to support effective and sustainable changes within our DEI efforts,” stated Peter Cohen, President of University of Phoenix. “Through the voices of leaders across the state of Arizona, this paper provides suggestions, strategies, and resources to assist businesses in furthering their DEI endeavors.”

The whitepaper is intended to serve as a guide for companies on how to create effective DEI efforts and examines how leading organizations have identified that diversity needs the benefits of inclusive practices in order to foster an authentic sense of belonging.

“I am grateful for the thorough work of Dr. Kimberly Underwood and Dr. Mike Slaven for taking these words – diversity and inclusion – and giving them actionable meaning in the context of organizational culture,” shared Mónica Villalobos, President and CEO of Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are actions that must be woven into the DNA of all successful organizations.”

The whitepaper findings were presented at an August 2021 panel by Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and University of Phoenix with APS and the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency.

Read the full whitepaper, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Both a Social and a Business Imperative.

About Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Since 1948, the Arizona Hispanic Chamber has been dedicated to promoting the health and prosperity of the state and national economy by serving as a vital link to the growing power and influence of minority-owned businesses and consumers as part of our state's increasingly diverse global marketplace. For more research publications, please visit www.issuu.com/azhcc.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.


© Business Wire 2021
