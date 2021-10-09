University of Phoenix : Hosts Educational Equity Webinar on Disability as a Social Justice Issue

Webinar features Rebecca Cokley, disability rights activist and public speaker

University of Phoenix will hold an October 21 webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “There is No Justice Without Disability.” The event is intended to help create awareness and understanding of disability justice as a means for centering voices and experiences of people with disabilities in every aspect of work. The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, and government affiliations, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

In the U.S., about one in five people has a disability, and individuals with disabilities, visible and invisible, are often marginalized in their communities and their workplaces.

The webinar will feature Rebecca Cokley, an American disability rights activist and public speaker who is currently the first U.S. Disability Rights Program Officer for the Ford Foundation. She also served in the Obama Administration in roles in the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “There can be no justice without disability inclusion, and disability demands justice,” Ms. Cokley states.

A leading voice on disability rights, in this webinar, Ms. Cokley will be discussing disability justice, ableism, and sharing key steps any organization can take to become more inclusive and accessible.

The discussion will be hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA/HRM, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion, and Saray Lopez, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix.

Learn more here about the series or the University of Phoenix Office of Educational Equity and future events.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211009005001/en/