University of Phoenix : Is Collaborating With College of Southern Nevada to Help Students Affordably Earn Degree

08/23/2021 | 11:16am EDT
Students now can save money when transferring community college credits to University of Phoenix

College of Southern Nevada graduates can save money transferring their applicable credits towards a bachelor’s degree from University of Phoenix, thanks to a new agreement between the two institutions. The 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college.

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.

“College of Southern Nevada is pleased to align with University of Phoenix to help provide our students an opportunity to earn a degree they may never have thought was possible,” said College of Southern Nevada Vice President for Academic Affairs James McCoy. “We share a commitment to offering students a solid path for their educational journey as well as a continued focus on preparing students for employment.”

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.

“This new agreement with College of Southern Nevada is very exciting because it opens up opportunities for students to earn degrees in many popular industries such as nursing, IT, and healthcare,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “Our goal is to help students focus energies by helping them get started on the right track.”

Eligible students will need to complete 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix. Additionally, the University will waive tuition and fees for the first course and provides an Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144 per course.

For more information visit: www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs from associate through the doctoral level, as well as certificate programs, professional development, and individual courses. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

About the College of Southern Nevada:

Founded in 1971, the College of Southern Nevada is the state’s largest and most diverse higher education institution. CSN is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities and specializes in two-year degrees and workforce development that lead directly to high-demand careers or transfer to a university. It also offers ten bachelor’s degrees in specialized fields and is the state’s largest provider of adult basic education and literacy training. CSN is a Minority Serving Institution and Nevada’s first Hispanic Serving Institution. Our students create flexible schedules with day, evening and weekend classes taught on three main campuses and multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada or online. CSN is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution.


HOT NEWS