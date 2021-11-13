Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University of Phoenix Quarterly Journal of Leadership Studies Focuses on DEIB Topics

11/13/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly research publication evaluates leadership roles and opportunities within the DEIB discussion.

University of Phoenix Spring issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies looks at leadership roles and opportunities spanning a variety of topics related to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).

The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley®, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, that provides opportunities for scholars including doctoral students, faculty members, and practitioners to publish their research. The Journal synthesizes theory with real-world practical experience of tested leaders. It helps position quality academic scholarship so it can impact organizational decision making.

In addition to feature articles, the issue highlights submissions for a symposium on leadership in topics relating to DEIB in education, healthcare, nonprofit boards, and the workforce.

Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., MBA, and chair, Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR) at University of Phoenix, provides the article, “Re-envisioning the Diversified Workforce within the ‘New Normal,’” which examines how the events of 2020, pandemic and social justice movements, have altered approaches to workforce management.

Read the current issue of the Journal of Leadership Studies here.

Learn more about the Journal of Leadership Studies publication here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aIMAC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Best Early iMac 24 Inch, iMac 27 Inch & More Savings Identified by Save Bubble
BU
09:00aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : maintains its position as a world leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
08:57aAirbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements
RE
08:56aEarly Black Friday Roomba i7+ & i7 Deals (2021) Reviewed by Consumer Walk
BU
08:54aBOSTON BEER DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Boston Beer To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
GL
08:51aBLACK FRIDAY REFRIGERATOR & FREEZER DEALS (2021) : Best Early Deep Freezers, Single Door Refrigerators & More Sales Rated by Saver Trends
BU
08:46a65 INCH SMART TV BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early TCL, LG & Samsung TV Deals Listed by Retail Fuse
BU
08:44aCOP26 head Sharma delays "stocktake" at climate summit for more talks
RE
08:44aCOP26 : Uk cop26 president sharma says what is on table here collectively really moves things forward
RE
08:44aCOP26 : Uk cop26 president sharma says what has been put forward is a balanced package
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties
4S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
5Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..

HOT NEWS