University of Phoenix Quarterly Journal of Leadership Studies Focuses on DEIB Topics

Quarterly research publication evaluates leadership roles and opportunities within the DEIB discussion.

University of Phoenix Spring issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies looks at leadership roles and opportunities spanning a variety of topics related to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).

The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley®, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, that provides opportunities for scholars including doctoral students, faculty members, and practitioners to publish their research. The Journal synthesizes theory with real-world practical experience of tested leaders. It helps position quality academic scholarship so it can impact organizational decision making.

In addition to feature articles, the issue highlights submissions for a symposium on leadership in topics relating to DEIB in education, healthcare, nonprofit boards, and the workforce.

Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., MBA, and chair, Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR) at University of Phoenix, provides the article, “Re-envisioning the Diversified Workforce within the ‘New Normal,’” which examines how the events of 2020, pandemic and social justice movements, have altered approaches to workforce management.

Read the current issue of the Journal of Leadership Studies here.

Learn more about the Journal of Leadership Studies publication here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

