University of Phoenix Releases New Issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies

Quarterly research publication evaluates leadership roles and opportunities across a variety of societal sectors.

University of Phoenix has released the latest issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies, Summer 2021, looking at leadership roles and opportunities spanning a variety of societal sectors, including a feature article on how missionary work prepares women for leadership roles.

The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, that provides opportunities for scholars including doctoral students, faculty members, and practitioners to publish their research. The Journal synthesizes theory with real-world practical experience of tested leaders. It helps position quality academic scholarship so it can impact organizational decision making.

“The University is proud to have sponsored the award-winning Journal of Leadership Studies for 15 years,” shares Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., editor-in-chief of JLS, and vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. “JLS provides both practitioners and scholars in the leadership space opportunities to publish research and be part of a community discussion representing a wide range of methodological approaches and theoretical foundations of leadership.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211120005002/en/