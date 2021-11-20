Log in
University of Phoenix Releases New Issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies

11/20/2021 | 08:01am EST
Quarterly research publication evaluates leadership roles and opportunities across a variety of societal sectors.

University of Phoenix has released the latest issue of its Journal of Leadership Studies, Summer 2021, looking at leadership roles and opportunities spanning a variety of societal sectors, including a feature article on how missionary work prepares women for leadership roles.

The Journal of Leadership Studies is a quarterly academic research publication, produced by Wiley, on behalf of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, that provides opportunities for scholars including doctoral students, faculty members, and practitioners to publish their research. The Journal synthesizes theory with real-world practical experience of tested leaders. It helps position quality academic scholarship so it can impact organizational decision making.

“The University is proud to have sponsored the award-winning Journal of Leadership Studies for 15 years,” shares Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., P.E., editor-in-chief of JLS, and vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies at University of Phoenix. “JLS provides both practitioners and scholars in the leadership space opportunities to publish research and be part of a community discussion representing a wide range of methodological approaches and theoretical foundations of leadership.”

Read the current issue of the Journal of Leadership Studies here.

Learn more about the Journal of Leadership Studies publication here.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.


HOT NEWS