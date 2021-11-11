University of Phoenix Supports 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Phoenix

Office of Military Affairs leads participation in Phoenix community event honoring veterans

University of Phoenix is a Medal of Honor sponsor and supports the annual Veterans’ Day Parade, managed and presented by the nonprofit Honoring Americans’ Veterans, and held Thursday, November 11, beginning locally at 11:00am MST. The annual parade honors the service and sacrifices of U.S. military veterans and their families.

During the pandemic, the 2020 celebration and related in-person community events and support opportunities were cancelled or delayed.

The University of Phoenix Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and Veterans’ Employee Resource Group (ERG) promotes the event to staff, students and faculty and provides volunteer support. The University of Phoenix parade float features a large balloon and a team of veteran employees and family members accompanying the float, including Eric Ryan, senior director of the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“The University of Phoenix has so much respect for military veterans, and we are proud to be part of the community work today supporting the Parade and honoring veterans’ service and sacrifices,” states Mr. Ryan, a veteran of the Marine Corps. “Every year we coordinate with our Veterans’ Employee Resource Group to make a meaningful contribution of time and spirit to this event.”

The event this year features 15 marching units, 2,500 marchers, and 10 floats, including the University of Phoenix float. Event planners anticipate over 45,000 spectators.

Learn more about the Phoenix Veterans’ Day Parade here.

