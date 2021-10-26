University of Phoenix Supports Domestic Violence Awareness Month

University collaborations and events raise awareness

University of Phoenix supports Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month throughout October to raise awareness among students, faculty and staff and provide opportunities for education on issues related to domestic violence and how to access support services.

According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 1 in 3 women (36.4%) and 1 in 3 men (33.6%), and over 1 in 2 transgender or non-binary people will be in an abusive relationship. During Covid-19 and shelter in place orders, there was an increase both in the volume of domestic violence calls for service to police, and in the severity of incidents. National stories over the last few months have highlighted the issue and dangers of domestic violence and escalation.

On October 27 and 28, the University will bring One Love Foundation’s Escalation Workshop to the University of Phoenix community to bring more education and awareness about relationship violence and abuse. The Escalation Workshop offers students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to learn about the varied signs of relationship abuse, and discuss what healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors look like. The Escalation Workshop is a 90-minute event which consists of an award-winning 40-minute film followed by a guided discussion, and will be offered virtually on two separate occasions for maximum participation.

“University of Phoenix is dedicated to student support and safety,” states Bridget Beville, vice president of Resolution Services and Title IX coordinator at University of Phoenix. “We want to do everything possible to help students access the information and resources they need to be informed and to stay safe.”

Any student who reports being impacted by domestic violence, whether currently or in the past, receives resources and support, such as access to the Life Resource Center, which includes counseling and life coaching options. The University’s Title IX Office reaches out to each student individually and provides information on possible housing or shelters in their local area, as the University’s online students reside all over the country. Additionally, in situations deemed active, students are eligible for academic support.

During the month of October, since purple is the color that honors domestic violence awareness, the University is also showing its support with purple LED lights in the shape of a heart on the Phoenix campus building, visible from the I-10.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-7233, provides expert support for anyone experiencing unhealthy or abusive behavior or seeking information on aspects of their relationship.

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Love is the most important thing in our lives, yet we are taught very little about it. One Love is on a mission to change that. The One Love Foundation is a national non-profit organization with the goal of ending relationship abuse. They empower young people through workshops and peer-to-peer discussions with the tools and resources they need to see the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships and bring life-saving prevention education to their communities.

