University of Phoenix : Vice Provost of Academic Colleges is Named Finalist in the Greater Phoenix Chamber's ATHENA Awards

Local award recognizes women who demonstrate excellence in professional leadership, community service, and mentorship of future leaders.

University of Phoenix Vice Provost of Academic Colleges, Doris Savron, is named as a finalist in the Greater Phoenix Chamber’s ATHENA Awards for her outstanding leadership. Three additional University leaders, Katheryn Uhles, Sun Jones and Cheryl Naumann, were also honored as nominees.

“Doris fosters collaboration and respect and is known for her ability to lead through crisis and transform the areas under her responsibility,” said John Woods, provost, University of Phoenix. “Her leadership style focuses on a strong work ethic, compassion in the workplace, and helping others flourish.”

As Vice Provost of Academic Colleges at University of Phoenix, Doris Savron leads a team of more than 200 professionals, 5,000 faculty members, and 80,000 students. Doris has invested nearly two decades at the university. She is also a pillar in her community, serving as a mentor and donating her time to causes close to her heart.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber’s ATHENA Awards program recognizes and celebrates the achievements of businesswomen across the Greater Phoenix region. The ATHENA Award, an internationally prized honor, recognizes women who demonstrate excellence in professional leadership, community service, and mentorship of future leaders. ATHENA winners are challenged across industries to continue their dedication to leading, serving, and mentoring. The award highlights three women each year who are at the top of their field and who invest in their career, their community, and other women.

For more information visit: https://phoenixchamber.com/events/signature-events/athena/

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005195/en/