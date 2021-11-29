University of Phoenix and The National Society of Leadership and Success Foundation Announce Winner of 2021 Ansson Scholarship

Scholarship supports students seeking health care degrees

University of Phoenix and The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) Foundation announce Jennifer Schantz as the winner of the 2021 Ansson Scholarship. Schantz has been awarded $5,000 to help complete her Master of Health Administration degree at University of Phoenix.

While a young mother of two small children, Schantz became the sole caregiver for her critically ill husband, in a situation that threw her young family into chaos, and faced an uncertain future. Throughout this difficult period, she learned first-hand the difficulties, obstacles, and challenges of the healthcare system and its impact on the health and well-being of the patient and their loved ones. She found her passion for healthcare after her experience as a primary caregiver, and began her educational journey when her children were in middle school. In 2012, she enrolled in an Associate Degree program for Healthcare Administration at University of Phoenix, has since completed her bachelor’s degree program in Healthcare Administration, and is currently working on her Master of Health Administration degree.

As she continues her life-long learning, Schantz is applying all she has learned and experienced and focusing her attention on creating a “Culture of Care” in her organization and community. She values the importance of empathy and compassion by all involved to help the patient understand the treatment he or she is receiving. “With all the tools at my disposal and with the support of my University of Phoenix academic counselor and Faculty, I plan to fulfill my education and career goals, and make my vision of a better healthcare system housed within a culture of care environment, a reality,” states Schantz.

Schantz has now worked in the healthcare profession for 17 years in multiple roles including residency coordinator of Internal Medicine and Cardiology Fellowship, and currently serves as an Office Supervisor within Family Medicine (FM). In her current role, she works with FM clinic physicians who teach medical students in their FM clerkship.

“The Ansson Scholarship honors the memory and contributions of Dr. Ansson to University of Phoenix and his students. Dr. Ansson was known for his empathy and gift of uplifting others,” states John Ramirez, MBA, MS/AJS-GHS, USA CSM (ret.), dean of operations of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. “Ms. Schantz is a deserving recipient of the scholarship and the spirit in which it was established.”

The scholarship program supports healthcare professionals seeking degrees in healthcare, and was named for Dr. Richard Ansson, Jr., a longtime faculty of the University of Phoenix’s College of Health Professions who passed away in May 2020. The Ansson Scholarship is managed by the NSLS University of Phoenix Chapter.

