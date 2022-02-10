University of Phoenix announces Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 2022 Future Phoenix Scholarship

Recipients can pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree at University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix and The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) We Care for America Foundation, the charitable arm of EANGUS, are accepting applications for the 2022 Future Phoenix scholarship program. Three full-tuition scholarships will be awarded to prospective students for the opportunity to pursue either a bachelor’s or master’s degree at University of Phoenix.

Military members and families often encounter challenges of time, commitments, and circumstance to reaching their academic and career goals. The EANGUS Future Phoenix Scholarship is intended to recognize the military service commitment and provide an opportunity to further education goals for current enlisted National Guard servicemembers and their immediate family members.

“This scholarship honors the service of our enlisted National Guard and their families,” stated Eric Ryan, Marine Corps veteran and senior director of Military Operations at University of Phoenix. “This scholarship recognizes their sacrifices and commitment, and offers a pathway forward for enlisted individuals and family members seeking a higher education.”

EANGUS is the largest enlisted reserve component association with a mission to give a voice to the enlisted National Guard men and women, their families and retirees on Capitol Hill. University of Phoenix and EANGUS have teamed up since 2011, awarding dozens of scholarships to date, including full and partial tuition, to either current members or immediate family members of EANGUS.

“EANGUS is proud to continue our relationship with the University of Phoenix,” stated Sergeant Major (Ret) Matthew Krenz, EANGUS Executive Director. “Providing educational support and opportunities to enlisted members of the National Guard and their families is an important part of our mission. It is wonderful to work with great organizations like the University of Phoenix that also recognize the service and sacrifice that our National Guard members and families face and are willing to step up and support them through educational scholarships.”

Scholarship applicants must be members of EANGUS or the immediate family of a member. Applications for the scholarship will be accepted through April 30, 2022. Applicants are asked to write three short essays on educational goals, professional development and community service. The recipients of the scholarship are selected by a committee that reviews their essays and will be announced in May 2022.

To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility requirements, visit University of Phoenix's Center for Scholarship Excellence - EANGUS Future Phoenix Scholarship 2022.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EANGUS

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) is the largest enlisted reserve component association with over 48,000 members. Founded in 1970, EANGUS’ mission is to give a voice to enlisted National Guard men and women, their families, and retirees on Capitol Hill. EANGUS is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with state associations or chapters in every state and territory. EANGUS WCFA is a 501(c)(3) organization and the charitable arm of EANGUS. Its emergency relief fund has approved more than 3,000 grants to enlisted personnel or families since 2005. For more information, visit www.eangus.org.

