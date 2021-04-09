Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University of Phoenix : Announces Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 2021 Future Phoenix Scholarship

04/09/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scholarship program allows enlisted National Guard personnel, employees and their family members the opportunity to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degrees at University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix and The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) We Care for America Foundation, the charitable arm of EANGUS, are accepting applications for the 2021 Future Phoenix scholarship program. Three full-tuition scholarships will be awarded to prospective students for the opportunity to pursue either a bachelor’s or master’s degree at University of Phoenix.

EANGUS is the largest enlisted reserve component association with a mission to give a voice to the enlisted National Guard men and women, their families and retirees on Capitol Hill. University of Phoenix and EANGUS have teamed up since 2011, awarding dozens of scholarships to date, including full and partial tuition, to either current members or immediate family members of EANGUS.

“We are pleased to continue this long-standing collaboration with EANGUS providing service men and women, and their families, the opportunity to pursue their educational goals,” said Brian Ishmael, University of Phoenix vice president of military and veteran affairs and strategic government partnerships. “Through these scholarships, we can recognize the dedication and the sacrifice made by EANGUS members in service to our country.”

Prospective students must be members of EANGUS or the immediate family of a member. Applications for the scholarship will be accepted through April 23, 2021. Applicants are asked to write three short essays on educational goals, professional development and community service. The recipients of the scholarship are selected by a committee that reviews their essays and will be announced on May 21, 2021.

To apply for the scholarship visit: University of Phoenix's Center for Scholarship Excellence - EANGUS Future Phoenix Scholarship 2021 (communityforce.com)

About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EANGUS
The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) is the largest enlisted reserve component association with over 48,000 members. Founded in 1970, EANGUS’ mission is to give a voice to enlisted National Guard men and women, their families, and retirees on Capitol Hill. EANGUS is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with state associations or chapters in every state and territory. EANGUS WCFA is a 501(c)(3) organization and the charitable arm of EANGUS. Its emergency relief fund has approved more than 400 grants to enlisted personnel since 2005. For more information, visit www.eangus.org.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aREAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND  : announces regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share
PR
06:31aNORGES BANK  : - Form 8.3 - Dialog Semiconductor PLC
PR
06:31aESSENT GROUP LTD.  : Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call For May 7, 2021
BU
06:31aSole Source Capital Acquires Peak-Ryzex and Optical Phusion Inc.
BU
06:30aSUNLIGHT TECHNOLOGY  : Completion of placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
06:30aROADSHOW  : Voluntary announcement - grant of share awards pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
06:30aJoint industry statement on IED and decarbonisation policy options
PU
06:30aRange Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
06:29aFacebook axes 16,000 accounts for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes
RE
06:29aENGIE EPS : 2020 Universal Registration Document
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ