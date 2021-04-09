University of Phoenix : Announces Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 2021 Future Phoenix Scholarship

Scholarship program allows enlisted National Guard personnel, employees and their family members the opportunity to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degrees at University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix and The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) We Care for America Foundation, the charitable arm of EANGUS, are accepting applications for the 2021 Future Phoenix scholarship program. Three full-tuition scholarships will be awarded to prospective students for the opportunity to pursue either a bachelor’s or master’s degree at University of Phoenix.

EANGUS is the largest enlisted reserve component association with a mission to give a voice to the enlisted National Guard men and women, their families and retirees on Capitol Hill. University of Phoenix and EANGUS have teamed up since 2011, awarding dozens of scholarships to date, including full and partial tuition, to either current members or immediate family members of EANGUS.

“We are pleased to continue this long-standing collaboration with EANGUS providing service men and women, and their families, the opportunity to pursue their educational goals,” said Brian Ishmael, University of Phoenix vice president of military and veteran affairs and strategic government partnerships. “Through these scholarships, we can recognize the dedication and the sacrifice made by EANGUS members in service to our country.”

Prospective students must be members of EANGUS or the immediate family of a member. Applications for the scholarship will be accepted through April 23, 2021. Applicants are asked to write three short essays on educational goals, professional development and community service. The recipients of the scholarship are selected by a committee that reviews their essays and will be announced on May 21, 2021.

To apply for the scholarship visit: University of Phoenix's Center for Scholarship Excellence - EANGUS Future Phoenix Scholarship 2021 (communityforce.com)

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EANGUS

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) is the largest enlisted reserve component association with over 48,000 members. Founded in 1970, EANGUS’ mission is to give a voice to enlisted National Guard men and women, their families, and retirees on Capitol Hill. EANGUS is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with state associations or chapters in every state and territory. EANGUS WCFA is a 501(c)(3) organization and the charitable arm of EANGUS. Its emergency relief fund has approved more than 400 grants to enlisted personnel since 2005. For more information, visit www.eangus.org.

