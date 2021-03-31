University of Phoenix : Offers New Professional Development Courses Designed for Busy Adults to Gain In-Demand Skills for Jobs in Growing Fields

Today’s world is constantly evolving and so are the skills needed to succeed in the current job market. Results from the first annual Career Optimism Index™ study, commissioned from the University of Phoenix Career Institute, found that 42% of American workers do not see a clear path forward for advancing their careers. To help address this challenge, University of Phoenix is excited to introduce a new line of Professional Development Courses designed to open up new pathways that help busy adults gain career-ready skills in high-demand fields within a short time.

“To keep up with the pace of change in today’s job market you need to update your toolbox with skills that can help you grow and gain a competitive edge,” said Ruth Veloria, chief strategy and customer officer of University of Phoenix. “The University’s professional development courses offer long-term value by teaching skills needed for today’s changing job landscape. These affordable courses are comprised of several self-paced, bite-sized learning modules that cover material that directly apply to today’s growing professions.”

The University’s professional development courses are 100% online and available for up to a year from the time of purchase. They are self-directed, not instructor-led, and typically take about 30 hours to complete, so learners can finish them on their own schedule. Importantly, these courses leverage the capabilities that an educational institution like the University of Phoenix has honed over 40 years; its experienced practitioner faculty, and its ability to build authentic assessments that measure skill mastery.

The course modules are structured with assessments that track success in each lesson and show the skills that were demonstrated in a personal dashboard. In addition, learners can review and complete the assessments as many times as they like to ensure they are grasping key concepts and demonstrating the new skill. Upon successful completion of a course, participants can also showcase their new-found skills to employers by sharing a certificate of completion.

The initial catalog of professional development courses includes high-demand content in digital marketing, non-clinical health care, information technology and virtual teaching. The University will continue to build its course portfolio for today’s busy professionals who need to upskill quickly and affordably in a changing job market.

For more information visit: phoenix.edu/professional-development

University of Phoenix offers programs from associate through the doctoral levels, as well as certificate programs, professional development and individual courses that help working adults stay ahead of workplace trends and enhance their careers. To learn more about the University’s myriad of program offerings, visit: http://www.phoenix.edu/programs/degree-programs.html

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005334/en/