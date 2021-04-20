Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

University of Phoenix : to Sponsor Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Buenos Dias Networking Webinar

04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Webinar will focus on challenges Arizona women face during the COVID-19 crisis

University of Phoenix will sponsor the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Buenos Dias Networking Webinar Thursday, April 29 2021, at 10 a.m. MDT discussing COVID-19’s impact on Arizona women.

The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities to women’s safety, health and economic empowerment, which could set back women for decades. University of Phoenix and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to bring awareness on how COVID-19 has put the advancement of women within the workplace at risk in Arizona.

This webinar is focused on the findings of the Status of Women in Arizona 2020 research report published by the Arizona Foundation for Women. The data will be supplemented by a panel of local experts discussing the day-to-day impact and personal experiences of women in our community. These experts will share work underway from the front lines to support women and help their families rise above the impacts of the pandemic.

Angela Salazar, lead, La Fuerza-Hispanic Employee Resource Group, University of Phoenix, will serve as moderator for the panel.

Panelists include:

  • Maureen Bussoletti, board chair, Arizona Foundation for Women
  • Monica Villalobos, president and chief executive officer, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
  • Nicole Deal, institutional review board and dissertation coordinator, University of Phoenix
  • Kaaren-Lyn Graves, project director, NABEDC
  • Troi Waln, owner, Zaniya Pro Clean LLC
  • Dr. Janice Cardwell, chief executive officer, Conceivers Leadership Development Group

For more information, or to register for the webinar, please click here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:14aDGAP-PVR  : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
06:13aAERSALE CORP  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aAS EKSPRESS GRUPP  : SIA D Screens is announced as a winner of the lease tender in Riga
AQ
06:13aHARBIN BANK  : Notice of 2021 first domestic shareholders' class meeting
PU
06:13aMarch 2021 with several economic indicators at levels higher than March 2020
PU
06:13aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P  : KFH Organizes Training Program on Business Continuity Management
PU
06:12aFORESTAR GROUP INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aGENERATION HEMP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aSEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ