Univfy : and Gedeon Richter Announce Partnership to Launch Personalized In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Counselling Platform to Support Fertility Patients and Providers in Europe

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy® Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company whose mission is to improve fertility patients' experience and their access to Assisted Reproductive Technologies such as IVF, announced today a partnership with Gedeon Richter, a major pharmaceutical company headquartered in Central Eastern Europe focused on women's health, to make Univfy's AI counselling platform available to patients and fertility specialists in Europe.

Univfy combines AI, clinical expertise and empathy to make IVF success more predictable for women and couples navigating their family building options, while improving growth and efficiency for fertility centers. The partnership with Gedeon Richter, a global leader in women's health and reproductive medicine, will enable more individuals and couples to access their personalised Univfy® PreIVF™ Report and Your Fertility® Report to support physician-patient shared decision-making.

Many patients may need multiple IVF treatments to be successful. With the Univfy PreIVF Report, providers counsel patients upfront about their chances of having a baby to help individuals and couples make better informed treatment decisions. The Univfy PreIVF Report provides individualised prognostics, showing each patient her own probability of having a baby with up to three IVF cycles. The probabilities are based on the woman or couple's holistic health profile, including their age, BMI, reproductive history, ovarian reserve test results and their partner's semen analysis. The predictions are validated based on the clinical IVF outcomes data of the center where the patient is receiving treatment. Univfy's technology has shown that more than 50% of patients have IVF success probabilities that are higher than estimated by age. Read a recently published commentary on the topic by Jenkins et al. 2020. Empathetic application of machine learning may address appropriate utilisation of ART: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rbmo.2020.07.005.

The Univfy AI Platform is currently being used by fertility specialists in over 50 locations in 17 states across the U.S. and in Canada. More than 10,000 fertility patients have been counseled with the support of Univfy reports to date and based on provider participation, we anticipate that more than 20,000 fertility patients will have access to Univfy report-supported counselling in 2021. The highly scalable Univfy AI platform provides valuable insights to patients and providers from having modeled data from over 200,000 IVF cycles across diverse demographics globally and mapped fertility service utilisation for more than 70,000 women.

The Univfy AI Platform is set to roll out at participating European fertility centres starting in early 2021.

"Women's healthcare is of key importance for Gedeon Richter. We are committed to providing innovative and valuable solutions for women. We believe Univfy's application of AI/machine learning to help prospective parents understand their chances of success with various fertility treatment options will serve as an invaluable counseling tool for patients and fertility clinics," said Erik Bogsch, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "We are glad to partner with Univfy to launch this technology in the European market."

"I am excited to partner with Gedeon Richter, a global leader in women's health and reproductive medicine, which shares Univfy's vision in using technologies that are grounded in science and data to improve the experience of women and couples and their access to fertility services," said Univfy CEO Mylene Yao. "It is a great privilege for the Univfy team and I to collaborate with fertility leaders in Europe to advance the new frontier of shared decision-making between physicians and patients."

About Univfy:

The Univfy® AI Platform helps women and couples navigate their family-building options with cost-savings, greater success and a simplified experience. Univfy empowers individuals with personalised information and counselling to inform smarter spending and decision-making, maximising their chances of success, while increasing growth and efficiency for providers. We are a highly-scalable AI platform providing scientifically validated, personalised reports that counsel patients from diverse demographics about their probability of having a baby from assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF. Through technology developed by Stanford University researchers, Univfy uses a rigorous scientific process to develop and validate prediction models and to provide essential information to support patient counselling. Our methods have been published in top, peer-reviewed research publications, in which we reported and established benchmarks for measuring the performance of our IVF outcomes predictive model. Univfy has a global IP portfolio, comprising patents issued in the US and other countries. Visit www.univfy.com for more information.

About Gedeon Richter:

Gedeon Richter Plc. ( www.richter.hu ), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, in China and in Latin America. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 3.6 billion (USD 4.1 billion) by the end of 2019, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.7 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

