Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Univfy : and Gedeon Richter Announce Partnership to Launch Personalized In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Counselling Platform to Support Fertility Patients and Providers in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univfy® Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company whose mission is to improve fertility patients' experience and their access to Assisted Reproductive Technologies such as IVF, announced today a partnership with Gedeon Richter, a major pharmaceutical company headquartered in Central Eastern Europe focused on women's health, to make Univfy's AI counselling platform available to patients and fertility specialists in Europe.

Univfy combines AI, clinical expertise and empathy to make IVF success more predictable for women and couples navigating their family building options, while improving growth and efficiency for fertility centers. The partnership with Gedeon Richter, a global leader in women's health and reproductive medicine, will enable more individuals and couples to access their personalised Univfy® PreIVF™ Report and Your Fertility® Report to support physician-patient shared decision-making.

Many patients may need multiple IVF treatments to be successful. With the Univfy PreIVF Report, providers counsel patients upfront about their chances of having a baby to help individuals and couples make better informed treatment decisions. The Univfy PreIVF Report provides individualised prognostics, showing each patient her own probability of having a baby with up to three IVF cycles. The probabilities are based on the woman or couple's holistic health profile, including their age, BMI, reproductive history, ovarian reserve test results and their partner's semen analysis. The predictions are validated based on the clinical IVF outcomes data of the center where the patient is receiving treatment. Univfy's technology has shown that more than 50% of patients have IVF success probabilities that are higher than estimated by age. Read a recently published commentary on the topic by Jenkins et al. 2020. Empathetic application of machine learning may address appropriate utilisation of ART: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rbmo.2020.07.005.

The Univfy AI Platform is currently being used by fertility specialists in over 50 locations in 17 states across the U.S. and in Canada. More than 10,000 fertility patients have been counseled with the support of Univfy reports to date and based on provider participation, we anticipate that more than 20,000 fertility patients will have access to Univfy report-supported counselling in 2021. The highly scalable Univfy AI platform provides valuable insights to patients and providers from having modeled data from over 200,000 IVF cycles across diverse demographics globally and mapped fertility service utilisation for more than 70,000 women. 

The Univfy AI Platform is set to roll out at participating European fertility centres starting in early 2021.

"Women's healthcare is of key importance for Gedeon Richter. We are committed to providing innovative and valuable solutions for women. We believe Univfy's application of AI/machine learning to help prospective parents understand their chances of success with various fertility treatment options will serve as an invaluable counseling tool for patients and fertility clinics," said Erik Bogsch, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "We are glad to partner with Univfy to launch this technology in the European market."

"I am excited to partner with Gedeon Richter, a global leader in women's health and reproductive medicine, which shares Univfy's vision in using technologies that are grounded in science and data to improve the experience of women and couples and their access to fertility services," said Univfy CEO Mylene Yao. "It is a great privilege for the Univfy team and I to collaborate with fertility leaders in Europe to advance the new frontier of shared decision-making between physicians and patients."

About Univfy:

The Univfy® AI Platform helps women and couples navigate their family-building options with cost-savings, greater success and a simplified experience. Univfy empowers individuals with personalised information and counselling to inform smarter spending and decision-making, maximising their chances of success, while increasing growth and efficiency for providers. We are a highly-scalable AI platform providing scientifically validated, personalised reports that counsel patients from diverse demographics about their probability of having a baby from assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF. Through technology developed by Stanford University researchers, Univfy uses a rigorous scientific process to develop and validate prediction models and to provide essential information to support patient counselling. Our methods have been published in top, peer-reviewed research publications, in which we reported and established benchmarks for measuring the performance of our IVF outcomes predictive model. Univfy has a global IP portfolio, comprising patents issued in the US and other countries. Visit www.univfy.com for more information.

About Gedeon Richter:

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.richter.hu), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, in China and in Latin America. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 3.6 billion (USD 4.1 billion) by the end of 2019, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 1.6 billion (USD 1.7 billion) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

For more information:

Contact Univfy
Investors: investor@univfy.com
Media:
Heather Holland
Director of Communications
Tel: +1 (646) 400-2745
heather.holland@Univfy.com
Twitter: @univfy
Fertility Centres, please contact Heather Holland for more information.

Contact Gedeon Richter
Media:
Zsuzsa Beke
Tel: +36 1 431 4888
Fertility Centres:
Marco Menabrito
marco.menabrito@preglem.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univfy-and-gedeon-richter-announce-partnership-to-launch-personalized-in-vitro-fertilization-ivf-counselling-platform-to-support-fertility-patients-and-providers-in-europe-301138647.html

SOURCE Univfy


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:11aSIMPLICITY ESPORTS AND GAMING : Acquires the Assets of Its Franchisee Owned Gaming Center in Washington State and Agrees to a New Lease With Landlord
AQ
10:11aGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES : Subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, Qualifies for Financial Incentive Program for the Production of its Animated TV Series Bionic Max
AQ
10:11aSimplicity Esports Acquires the Assets of Its Franchisee Owned Gaming Center in Washington State and Agrees to a New Lease With Landlord
GL
10:11aGrom Social Subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, Qualifies for Financial Incentive Program for the Production of its Animated TV Series Bionic Max
GL
10:10aBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 09/30/2020 Information to the Market – Attendance in an online event - "Live"
PU
10:10aFIRST SENSOR AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:10aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. :
EQ
10:10aLANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:09aUNITED CONTINENTAL : Mnuchin hopes U.S. airlines will delay furloughs if deal in sight
RE
10:09aAMERICAN AIRLINES CEO LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO DELAYING OCT 1 FURLOUGHS : Cnn
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group