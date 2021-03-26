Log in
Univision Communications Inc. : to Host Q4 and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on March 31, 2021

03/26/2021 | 06:27pm EDT
Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., will conduct a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A press release summarizing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be available on Univision’s website at investors.univision.net/financial-reports/quarterly-reports at the opening of business on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-378-4398 (within U.S.) or 323-701-0223 (outside U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following access code: 747244. A playback of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, through April 30, 2021. To access the playback, please dial 888-203-1112 (within U.S.) or 719-457-0820 (outside U.S.) and enter access code: 8613298.

About Univision Communications Inc.
As the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs ad empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio, and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.


© Business Wire 2021
