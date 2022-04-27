Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Unknown, highly contagious disease kills 67 wild horses corralled in Colorado -BLM

04/27/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wild horses stand in a holding area near the West Douglas Herd Area,

DENVER (Reuters) - An unknown and highly contagious disease has killed 67 wild horses in less than a week at a federal corral in Colorado, officials said on Wednesday.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) spokesman Steven Hall told Reuters the entire facility holding more than 2,500 animals in Canon City, about 120 miles (190 km) southwest of Denver, is under quarantine. Animals that are sick or have been exposed to infected horses are being kept away from the healthy.

"Wild horses at the Wild Horse facility in Canon City have been infected with an unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease," the BLM said in a statement on Monday.

Most of the sickened horses had been transported from Rio Blanco County, near the Utah state line, in a roundup last autumn, the BLM said.

Hall said the dead animals are undergoing necropsies, and blood and tissue samples are being analyzed at two university laboratories.

"The main symptoms seem to be respiratory issues and chest congestion," Hall said, adding that federal, state and independent veterinarians are investigating.

The wild horse and burro herds are not native to the United States but are descended from animals freed or abandoned by miners, prospectors, and others during the settlement of the American West. The BLM says the numbers, estimated at about 80,000 nationwide, must be managed because the animals foul water supplies and consume forage at the expense of native species.

The agency conducts periodic roundups, moving the animals to holding areas where some are put up for auction.

Activists say the roundups and living conditions for the corralled animals are inhumane.

"Disease outbreaks and deaths are the direct result of the BLM's mass roundups," Suzanne Roy, executive director of the American Wild Horse Campaign, said in a statement posted on the group's website. "We can expect to see more suffering and death if BLM continues down this dangerous and destructive path."

(Reporting by Keith Coffman; editing by Donna Bryson and Marguerita Choy)

By Keith Coffman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pUnknown, highly contagious disease kills 67 wild horses corralled in Colorado -BLM
RE
05:53pPayPal shares trade higher despite cuts in annual profit view
RE
05:45pDriller Helmerich and Payne's earnings top estimates as activity rebounds
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 95.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.73% to $1.0560 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.23% to $1.2544 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.94% to 128.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pExplainer-What charges do Archegos founder and former CFO face?
RE
05:37pFed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai
RE
05:37pTech Up as Microsoft Earnings Quell Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
2Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
3S&P 500 ends higher, supported by Microsoft
4Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns ling..
5Blue Cap AG with significant improvement in revenue and earnings in the..

HOT NEWS