Unlock Your Business' Potential and Swallow The Red Pill. You'll Realize the Key to Success is Right in Front of You – Corporate Culture.

Morgan James’ release, The Red Pill Executive: Transform Operations and Unlock the Potential of Corporate Culture, by Tony Gruebl, Jeff Welch, and Bryan Wolbert, is the modern Executive’s handbook for rewiring your company, achieving operational success and realizing the importance of a component many ignore - culture.

What can you learn about business operations from 20-year old pop culture phenomena like the movie The Matrix? Get ready for a Netflix weekend binge because when mixed with hard science, there are serious transformational opportunities for businesses who figure out how to use them. The Red Pill Executive is not a typical business book. Yes, we use lots of pop culture analogies as a natural way to unlock your first brain to free your mind. We unpack our discovery from the operator's point of view at the epicenter of where operations, technology, and transformation happens so that you can experience our journey to uncover the critical role of culture in performance and effectiveness. From basic blocking and tackling through operational strategy, you’ll learn to pick the lock on the Red Pill vault and get the operational improvement and effectiveness that 20 years from now will be the new standard. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through 15 years of intense observation and analysis, Tony Gruebl, Jeff Welch, and Bryan Wolbert from Think, have identified a powerful controlling force – corporate culture- hiding in plain sight. They share this revelation in The Red Pill Executive. Gruebl, Welch, and Wolbert use the book to show executives that there is another way to view the world – in three dimensions.

Many “Blue Pill” executives are content with the status quo, locked into attaining goals at all costs and lose sight of the thing that controls everything they do – corporate culture. Take the “Red Pill” and see the world in a more dynamic, holistic way. In The Red Pill Executive, business professionals will learn how to identify and challenge aspects of their company’s culture that are preventing their organization from achieving its goals.

The Red Pill Executive offers operating executives and mid-market business owners’ fresh insight into challenging frontline managers to think differently about carrying out critical initiatives. This new paradigm unlocks massive potential for Operations Executives and their team members who have the courage to embrace it. The book showcases a new way of thinking that empowers operators to capture value and challenges traditional thinking by the project management industry that failure is an option. In The Red Pill Executive, Gruebl, Welch, and Wolbert use a straight-talking style and movie references from The Matrix, Rocky, and The Edge of Tomorrow to deliver their message in an engaging and memorable way.

About the Authors:

Tony Gruebl, Jeff Welch, and Bryan Wolbert are principles of Baltimore-based Think, a 15-year-old technology and operations advisory firm for middle market companies. Together, they have more than 75 years of experience in Operations, Technology, Finance, and Learning & Development. Tony is Think’s President and a former COO and VP in the software industry. Jeff is an engineer by trade and an Agile Transformation Coach; and he has worked as a lead Learning Solution Architect for Pearson Performance, Vangent, and later PDRI. Bryan, who has 18 years is the current COO of Think and created and leads Think’s staffing division. Tony and Jeff collaborated on their first self-published book, Bare Knuckled Project Management (BKPM).

More About This Title:

The Red Pill Executive: Transform Operations and Unlock the Potential of Corporate Culture, by Tony Gruebl, Jeff Welch, and Bryan Wolbert —ISBN 9781642799491 —has 246 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

