Uno Re Announces the Launch of Their Risk Investment dApp

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2021) - With the successful launch of Uno Re's Risk Investment dApp - where the protocol raised 500K USDC in less than a week, Uno Re is all set for the launch of their V2.

Uno Re

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/108481_bdcb6641949348f0_001full.jpg

With the announcement of their revamped V2, the crown jewel of their next launch will include the Cover Portal, which will scan the user's wallet, detect insurable assets within, measure potential risks using an AI-based algorithm and allow users to instantly purchase coverage for any token in their crypto wallet.

To fund the policies sold on the Cover Portal as well as add to the utility of their token $UNO, the team has decided to launch two new native staking pools, Single-Sided Reinsurance Pool (SSRP) and Single-Sided Insurance Pool (SSIP), for users to stake and enjoy $UNO in APRs of up to 50% and 90% respectively.

Their accompanying Synthetic Pools, SySSRP and SySSIP, will allow users to earn premium rewards where:

10% of all premium rewards will be given to stakers of the SySSRP

70% of the premium rewards will be given to stakers of the SySSIP

20% of the rewards will be used to buy back $UNO from the open market to then burn, making $UNO a sustainably deflationary asset.

Uno Re is also the first insurance protocol to venture into the metaverse and explore various possibilities of insuring users' digital assets such as their weapons, houses, land and more. To add on, the protocol is also looking forward to becoming tenants in their partners' metaverses to build their own insurance shops to further sell policies to users within the metaverse.

With this upcoming launch, Uno Re is all set to revolutionise the crypto ecosystem. To be a part of it, join the first of their 5 Testnet and Bug Bounty programmes here.

About Uno Re

Uno Re is the world's first decentralised insurance and reinsurance platform, allowing the community to invest and trade in 'risk' and receive sizable returns on their investments in one of the safest asset classes in the world. The platform will break barriers to entry for the retail investor by doing away with the historic pre-requisite of absurdly high capital generally needed to invest into the market while also introducing much-needed transparency into the industry as a whole. Uno Re will also allow the community to propose innovative insurance products to the space, thus propelling a new generation of Insurtech companies powered by the Uno Re ecosystem.

Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Medium | LinkedIn | Website

Company Contact details:

Company Name: Uno Re

Contact Person: Misbah SP

Contact Person Title: Content/Marketing Ops

Twitter: @Misbah6SP

Company E-mail: misbah@unore.io

Website: unore.io

PR Contact:

Name - https://www.linkedin.com/in/sourav-ghosal-nca/

Website - www.newscoverage.agency

Email - touch@newscoverage.agency

Telegram - https://t.me/souravghosal_NCA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108481