Unprecedented rains flood California's farms

As the severe weather bore down, many residents put sandbags outside their homes.

And farmers worked as hard and fast as they could to protect their fields just off California's central coast in Monterey County. But there was only so much they could do.

Heavy rain took a toll on Sonoma Valley's picturesque vineyards and the state's wine producers.

Friday's storms were the latest in a series of so-called atmospheric rivers that have deluged California since late December. Officials say the storms have killed at least 19 people, flooded inland areas and generated three-story high waves along the coast.

AccuWeather estimates the storms have caused up to $34 billion in damage so far.

But California is not yet in the clear.

At least two more storm systems were forecast to pound the state and the Pacific Northwest over the weekend.