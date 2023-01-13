Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Unprecedented rains flood California's farms

01/13/2023 | 06:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Weeks of torrential rains pushed California's Salinas River above its banks on Friday, flooding roads to nearby communities where some 24,000 people were urged to evacuate.

As the severe weather bore down, many residents put sandbags outside their homes.

And farmers worked as hard and fast as they could to protect their fields just off California's central coast in Monterey County. But there was only so much they could do.

Heavy rain took a toll on Sonoma Valley's picturesque vineyards and the state's wine producers.

Friday's storms were the latest in a series of so-called atmospheric rivers that have deluged California since late December. Officials say the storms have killed at least 19 people, flooded inland areas and generated three-story high waves along the coast.

AccuWeather estimates the storms have caused up to $34 billion in damage so far.

But California is not yet in the clear.

At least two more storm systems were forecast to pound the state and the Pacific Northwest over the weekend.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:34aUae's sultan al jaber: calls for adaptation finance for t…
RE
12:32aUae's sultan al jaber:we must triple renewable energy generation…
RE
12:32aFactbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
RE
12:31aUae's sultan al jaber calls for scaling up renewables, nuclear e…
RE
12:30aUae's sultan al jaber says want cop28 to be practical, move from…
RE
12:30aUae's sultan al jaber sayswe want cop28 to be one of solidarity…
RE
12:23aUae's sultan al jaber saysuae has a clear sense of responsibilit…
RE
12:16aIran executes British-Iranian national Akbari - Iranian report
RE
12:02aSpotify back up after brief outage -Downdetector
RE
01/13Iran's judiciary says british-iranian national alireza akbari ha…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2UBS has no desire to buy Credit Suisse, chairman tells newspaper
3Former NATO general, ex-prime minister seen leading Czech presidential ..
4Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
5UAE'S SULTAN AL JABER: CALLS FOR ADAPTATION FINANCE FOR T…

HOT NEWS