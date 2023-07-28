FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are sitting on only modest amounts of unrealised losses in their bond portfolios, but this figure could more than triple if the bloc's economy suffered severe stress, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

A mountain of unrealised losses led in part to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States earlier this year, and European policymakers have been quizzing their own lenders on how their long-term bond holdings are faring amid rapidly rising interest rates.

Such unrealised losses totalled 73 billion euros ($80 billion) in February, the ECB said after publishing stress test data for the bloc's biggest lenders.

"The analysis showed that net unrealised losses would increase by an additional 155 billion euros, if the adverse market risk scenario of the 2023 EU-wide stress test were to materialise," the bank said. "Therefore, the ECB asks banks to devote due attention to interest rates."

Even in case of such an adverse scenario, such unrealised losses would be a fraction of similar liabilities in the United States.

Still, the ECB has continued to raise interest rates since February and its deposit rate is now up 425 basis points in a year, the steepest increase in borrowing costs on record.

The ECB added that the 155 billion euro surge would be "unlikely" because banks hold these bonds to maturity and would likely boost liquidity via other channels.

The ECB's adverse scenario is calculated on the basis of a 6% GDP decline over three years, and sees inflation and interest rates on sharply higher paths.

($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Conor Humphries)