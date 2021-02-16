Unstoppable Domains : First to Bring Blockchain Domain Access to Mainstream

Unstoppable Domains Uses Cloudflare's Distributed Web Resolver to Support Blockchain Domain Name Resolution

Unstoppable Domains, the company building blockchain domain names, has announced a new service offering, using Cloudflare's Distributed Web Resolver, that will allow decentralized blockchain domains to be accessed by anyone, from any browser, anywhere in the world. So far, over 500,000 blockchain domains have been registered via Unstoppable Domains. Now anyone can type in a .crypto domain just like a .com to view a decentralized website.

Unlike traditional web domains, decentralized domains are controlled only by the owner of the domain, and are not subject to renewal fees or price increases. There is no centralized authority that controls the individual user’s domain, which means decentralized domains are not susceptible to massive phishing scams, arbitrary take-downs or privacy breaches.

“In a time when data breaches have become commonplace, while privacy and ownership over an individual’s own digital assets is paramount, centralized control has been called into question by many forward-thinking people and companies,” said Matthew Gould, CEO of Unstoppable Domains. “This new system is different. It puts the control back where it should be, back in the hands of the user.”

With Bitcoin now rising above the $30k mark, more businesses see this as an indicator that blockchain technology is here to stay, and mass mainstream adoption is imminent. A recent Deloitte survey found that 86% of senior executives believe blockchain technology will be adopted mainstream.

Blockchain domains are rapidly growing in popularity and have the potential to completely evolve the “old” internet. Previously the only way to access the decentralized web via .crypto domains was via a browser plug-in. The new integration, using DNS over HTTPS, increases the accessibility of blockchain domains. This means that any browser can now treat blockchain domains in the same way traditional domains are treated worldwide.

Unstoppable Domains has almost half a million domain registrations to date.

How Unstoppable Domains Works

Unstoppable Domains provides users with .crypto domains that are completely owned and controlled by the individual. Users purchase their domain name once and never have to pay for hosting fees or management of their domain. In addition, Unstoppable Domains allows cryptocurrency wallet owners to use their .crypto domains to send and receive cryptocurrency payments. Users no longer need to memorize long and error-prone alphanumeric addresses to send and receive payments. To receive a payment, someone simply needs to know your blockchain domain.

About Unstoppable Domains

Unstoppable Domains is a San Francisco-based company building domains on blockchains. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC and has received grants from the Ethereum Foundation.

