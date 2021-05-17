Log in
Until May 11, 2021, PEN Realization Has Reached Rp172.35 Trillion

05/17/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
Jakarta, 17/05/2021 MoF - The National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) realization until 11 May 2021 has reached Rp172.35 trillion.

Coordinating Minister (Menko) for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto conveyed this in a press statement after attending a Limited Meeting led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic Handling on Monday, (17/05) in Jakarta.

'The realization of the economic recovery fund has been realized until May 11, Rp172.35 trillion or 24% of the ceiling,' he said as quoted from the Setkab website.

This realization includes the Health Program amounting to Rp24.9 trillion or 14.2% of the ceiling. Priority Programs reached Rp21.8 trillion or Rp17.6% of the ceiling. Meanwhile, the realization of the MSMEs and Corporate Support Program reached Rp42.03 trillion or 21.7% of the ceiling and the Business Incentive Program was Rp26.83 trillion or 47.2% of the ceiling.

Then, the realization of the Social Protection Program (Perlinsos) was Rp56.79 trillion or 37.8% of the ceiling of Rp 150.28 trillion, with details of the realization of the Family Hope Program (PKH) reaching 48.19%, Basic Food Cards reaching 38.20%, Cash Social Assistance is 98.39%, and Village Cash Transfer (BLT Desa) is 17.41%. (Setkab/nr/hpy)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 03:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
