Until May 11, 2021, PEN Realization Has Reached Rp172.35 Trillion 5/17/2021 5:25:58 PM

Jakarta, 17/05/2021 MoF - The National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) realization until 11 May 2021 has reached Rp172.35 trillion.

Coordinating Minister (Menko) for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto conveyed this in a press statement after attending a Limited Meeting led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic Handling on Monday, (17/05) in Jakarta.

'The realization of the economic recovery fund has been realized until May 11, Rp172.35 trillion or 24% of the ceiling,' he said as quoted from the Setkab website.

This realization includes the Health Program amounting to Rp24.9 trillion or 14.2% of the ceiling. Priority Programs reached Rp21.8 trillion or Rp17.6% of the ceiling. Meanwhile, the realization of the MSMEs and Corporate Support Program reached Rp42.03 trillion or 21.7% of the ceiling and the Business Incentive Program was Rp26.83 trillion or 47.2% of the ceiling.

Then, the realization of the Social Protection Program (Perlinsos) was Rp56.79 trillion or 37.8% of the ceiling of Rp 150.28 trillion, with details of the realization of the Family Hope Program (PKH) reaching 48.19%, Basic Food Cards reaching 38.20%, Cash Social Assistance is 98.39%, and Village Cash Transfer (BLT Desa) is 17.41%. (Setkab/nr/hpy)