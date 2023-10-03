By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Inflation remains too high and an "unusual amount" of uncertainty is clouding the Bank of Canada's outlook on when price increases will slow to its preferred 2% target, a senior official said Tuesday.

Nicolas Vincent, a deputy governor at Canada's central bank, said higher interest rates are working to bring supply and demand back into balance. Last month, the Bank of Canada held its benchmark rate at 5.0%, saying the economy had entered a weaker phase and labor-market pressure had eased.

Weeks after that decision, Canadian data indicated inflation accelerated 4% in August, or its fastest pace in four months. In the summer, the Bank of Canada forecast that inflation would gradually return to 2% in mid-2025, or six months later than previously expected.

"It is clear that we are not out of the woods yet," said Vincent, according to prepared remarks he was to deliver in Montreal. "We need to acknowledge that an unusual amount of uncertainty continues to cloud our view. And we remain concerned about the persistence of underlying inflation, which may complicate our return to price stability."

The Bank of Canada issues its next interest-rate decision on Oct. 25.

Vincent's speech mostly focused on corporate-pricing behavior, which the Bank of Canada has said it would be monitoring closely for signs that inflationary pressures are dissipating. Vincent said pricing behavior has been shifting closer to normal, or what was experienced prior to the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, but progress is slow.

Recent data, he said, show "the number of firms citing costs as their most pressing concern is coming down. That said, we still have a way to go before we see pricing behavior return to normal."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-23 0934ET