Unvaccinated Djokovic will miss U.S. Open

Djokovic, up till now, has refused to get against COVID-19, making it impossible for him to enter to the United States, where travelers are still required to show proof of vaccination.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote (quote):

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open...Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

The Serbian previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against COVID.

His position led to the 35-year-old being unable to defend his Australian Open crown earlier in the year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) described Djokovic's absence from the U.S. Open -- where he has hoisted the trophy three times and reached the final on six other occasions-- as "unfortunate" but looked forward to having him back at Flushing Meadows next year.