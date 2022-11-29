Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union

11/29/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Medical staff treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes

LONDON (Reuters) - Nurses at half of all National Health Service locations in England, including London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, will take part in unprecedented strikes next month over pay, their trade union said on Tuesday.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had already said that nurses would walk out on Dec. 15 and 20, the first such action in its 100-year history, after the government refused to meet demands for pay hikes of 5% above inflation.

On Tuesday, the RCN, whose more than 465,000 members include nurses, midwives, health care assistants and nursing students, said NHS facilities across England, Wales and Northern Ireland would be affected by the strike of up to 100,000 nurses.

"Ministers have declined my offer of formal pay negotiations," RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said in a statement. "It has left us with no choice but to announce where our members will be going on strike in December."

The RCN said there would be strikes at every NHS employer in Wales except one and throughout Northern Ireland. The Scottish government has engaged the union in talks with a separate pay offer, and so no strikes were announced there.

More strikes might be called if talks are not held, it said.

The walkouts will add to pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Britain faces a looming economic recession and a cost-of-living crisis with inflation reaching a 41-year-high of 11.1% in October.

The NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, is now dealing with a record 7 million patients on waiting lists for hospital treatment. Accident and emergency departments are also under strain.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:18pNorway budget deal will not hike spending from wealth fund, says PM
RE
12:18pCelsius Crypto Customers Push to Shorten Deadline For Ch. 11 Exit Plan
DJ
12:17pIsraeli ambassador to India apologises after filmmaker's remarks spark uproar
RE
12:17pExcelerate Energy's LNG plant in Argentina could be completed by 2025, says executive
RE
12:11pUp to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union
RE
12:06pTrump faces new trial date in rape accuser's lawsuit
RE
12:05pIndia eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023 as record prices lead to more sowing
RE
12:04pAMC Networks CEO exits after less than three months in role
RE
12:03pU.s. top house republican mccarthy, on ukraine funding, says he'…
RE
12:02pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.5% as China Concerns Ease
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Credit Suisse shares hit record low as subscription rights dumped
4Alibaba Health Shares Rise After Swinging to Profit in First Half
5Futures edge higher on boost from growth stocks, hopes of looser China ..

HOT NEWS