Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Up to six cases of the variant of
coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus
have been detected in Britain, English health officials said on
Sunday.
Two of three cases found in England were from a household in
the South Gloucestershire area which had a history of travel to
Brazil and there was a third, currently unlinked case, Public
Health England said.
"Although the risk to the wider community is considered low,
as a precaution, PHE, working in collaboration with South
Gloucestershire Council and NHS Test and Trace is taking swift
and decisive action to deploy surge asymptomatic testing as well
as increasing sequencing of positive samples from the area," it
said.
