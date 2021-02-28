Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Up to six cases of the variant of
coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus
have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health
officials said on Sunday.
Three cases were found in England and another three in
Scotland.
The risk to the wider community was considered low but as a
precaution officials investigating the English cases were moving
quickly to deploy testing and increasing the sequencing of
positive coronavirus samples from the area, Public Health
England said.
Two of three cases found in England were from a household in
the South Gloucestershire area that had a history of travel to
Brazil and there was a third, currently unlinked case, PHE said.
The Scottish cases were not linked to the ones in England.
The P.1 variant detected in Manaus shares some mutations
with a variant first identified in South Africa and it is
possible that it might respond less well to current vaccines,
but more work is needed to understand this, PHE said.
Susan Hopkins, PHE's strategic response director for
COVID-19, said Britain's advanced gene sequencing capabilities
meant it was finding more variants and mutations than many other
countries.
Late last year Britain detected a more transmissible variant
of coronavirus that is believed to have originated near London
and that led to a sharp rise in cases in the country and beyond.
"The important thing to remember is that COVID-19, no matter
what variant it is, spreads in the same way. That means the
measures to stop it spreading do not change," Hopkins said.
PHE and test and trace officials system were following up
with all passengers on Swiss Air flight LX318 from Sao Paulo to
London via Zurich, which landed at London Heathrow on Feb. 10,
to test them and their households.
