Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UpLyft :™ Closes Early Fundraising; Looks to Begin Manufacturing Ramp-Up of Low-Cost Bed to Wheelchair Self-Transfer Lift System for Home and Institutions

07/22/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Early-stage funding completed with over $100,000 from investors at the San Diego Angel Conference
  • Institutional product tackles a $20 billion annual injury burden to nurses and healthcare facilities
  • Restores dignity for 3 million people in U.S. homes who cannot get out of bed independently

 

UpLyft Inc., the developer of the first self-transfer system between bed and wheelchair for people with limited mobility, is preparing to commence initial manufacturing of pre-order sales demonstration units after completing early fundraising activities, including over $100,000 from various investors at the San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC) III.

The company has over-subscribed its pre-orders for UpLyft™, which is designed to independently move people with limited mobility weighing up to 600 lbs. from bed or gurney to wheelchair and back with no physical force required from a nurse or caregiver. UpLyft addresses a total available market of $19 billion, which includes the home care market, hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“The low-cost design and ease of operation of UpLyft has the potential to disrupt the patient-transfer marketplace, especially in institutions where facility operators face a huge liability for healthcare workers becoming injured during patient transfer,” said Bobby Edelman, SDAC Due Diligence Lead & Tech Coast Angels Investor. “Pre-orders of the device from consumers indicate a strong interest for an affordable alternative to nurse or caregiver-assisted transfer for people with limited mobility.”

UpLyft is serving patient populations including those with Parkinson’s, ALS, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, paralysis from spinal-cord injuries, and seniors who desire living at home longer.

“We are ecstatic to close this round of funding with SDAC, which also includes investment participation from members of Tech Coast Angels, U.S. Angels, and the Global Head of Wearables at Qualcomm,” said Craig Misrach, President & CEO of UpLyft. “We are prepared to commence manufacturing locally here in San Diego and look forward to helping our valued pre-order customers in restoring the dignity of independently getting in and out of bed every day and night at home.”

UpLyft’s consumer/home configuration is designed for an estimated price point similar to that of home stairlifts. The hospital-grade product is designed to accommodate individuals with obesity, be integrated with healthcare information technology systems, and can be operated by nurses and healthcare providers. Both products are expected to generate gross margins in-line with the ~70% medical device industry average.

UpLyft is covered by 14 issued patents, with seven additional patents pending. The company has raised $900,000 since inception. Interested accredited investors can learn more about UpLyft on healthcare investment platform Redcrow.

About UpLyft

UpLyft™ addresses the critical need for an innovative method to empower people with mobility limitations to safely and efficiently self-transfer from bed to wheelchair, and vice versa. For consumers at home, UpLyft restores independence to people with mobility challenges, improving their quality of life. In institutional settings, UpLyft protects healthcare workers from encountering patient lifting injuries, avoiding costly workers compensation claims. For additional information on UpLyft, please visit the company’s website at www.myuplyft.com.

About San Diego Angel Conference

Founded in 2019, the San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) School of Business program, is one of the largest angel investment programs in the country, activating angel investors and engaging promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem. The program’s investment fund is managed by accredited investors who collectively decide which of the companies will receive funding each year. For more information on the San Diego Angel Conference, please visit www.thesdangels.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aDARLING INGREDIENTS' : Sonac Brand Lights the SPARC* to Meat and Savory Products - new Sonac Product and Application Research Center opens in the Netherlands
PR
11:08aU.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Stax as the Best Credit Card Processing Company of 2021
GL
11:08aProviding Community and Care for San Jose's Aging Adults, Sales Center for Belmont Village Senior Living Los Gatos To Open July 27th
BU
11:08aEDF : SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF 22 JULY 2021: All the resolutions were adopted
GL
11:07aVRBO - ONE SIZE DOESN'T FIT ALL : The Traditional Family Holiday Is More unique Than Ever
BU
11:06aROYAL : UAE Royal Reselling Vaccine for More Than Double the Price
AQ
11:06aAFCON : Super Eagles' AFCON 2021 Opponents to Emerge Next Month
AQ
11:06aDGAP-PVR : Deutsche Wohnen SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
11:06aDEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:06aGase Energy, Inc. Announces an LOI for a Merger With Curadox Biopharma, Inc.
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
4'Pingdemic' puts Britain's food supply under strain
5MIPS AB (PUBL) : MIPS : Interim report January – June 2021

HOT NEWS