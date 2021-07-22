UpLyft :™ Closes Early Fundraising; Looks to Begin Manufacturing Ramp-Up of Low-Cost Bed to Wheelchair Self-Transfer Lift System for Home and Institutions

UpLyft Inc., the developer of the first self-transfer system between bed and wheelchair for people with limited mobility, is preparing to commence initial manufacturing of pre-order sales demonstration units after completing early fundraising activities, including over $100,000 from various investors at the San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC) III.

The company has over-subscribed its pre-orders for UpLyft™, which is designed to independently move people with limited mobility weighing up to 600 lbs. from bed or gurney to wheelchair and back with no physical force required from a nurse or caregiver. UpLyft addresses a total available market of $19 billion, which includes the home care market, hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“The low-cost design and ease of operation of UpLyft has the potential to disrupt the patient-transfer marketplace, especially in institutions where facility operators face a huge liability for healthcare workers becoming injured during patient transfer,” said Bobby Edelman, SDAC Due Diligence Lead & Tech Coast Angels Investor. “Pre-orders of the device from consumers indicate a strong interest for an affordable alternative to nurse or caregiver-assisted transfer for people with limited mobility.”

UpLyft is serving patient populations including those with Parkinson’s, ALS, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, paralysis from spinal-cord injuries, and seniors who desire living at home longer.

“We are ecstatic to close this round of funding with SDAC, which also includes investment participation from members of Tech Coast Angels, U.S. Angels, and the Global Head of Wearables at Qualcomm,” said Craig Misrach, President & CEO of UpLyft. “We are prepared to commence manufacturing locally here in San Diego and look forward to helping our valued pre-order customers in restoring the dignity of independently getting in and out of bed every day and night at home.”

UpLyft’s consumer/home configuration is designed for an estimated price point similar to that of home stairlifts. The hospital-grade product is designed to accommodate individuals with obesity, be integrated with healthcare information technology systems, and can be operated by nurses and healthcare providers. Both products are expected to generate gross margins in-line with the ~70% medical device industry average.

UpLyft is covered by 14 issued patents, with seven additional patents pending. The company has raised $900,000 since inception. Interested accredited investors can learn more about UpLyft on healthcare investment platform Redcrow.

About UpLyft

UpLyft™ addresses the critical need for an innovative method to empower people with mobility limitations to safely and efficiently self-transfer from bed to wheelchair, and vice versa. For consumers at home, UpLyft restores independence to people with mobility challenges, improving their quality of life. In institutional settings, UpLyft protects healthcare workers from encountering patient lifting injuries, avoiding costly workers compensation claims. For additional information on UpLyft, please visit the company’s website at www.myuplyft.com.

About San Diego Angel Conference

Founded in 2019, the San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) School of Business program, is one of the largest angel investment programs in the country, activating angel investors and engaging promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem. The program’s investment fund is managed by accredited investors who collectively decide which of the companies will receive funding each year. For more information on the San Diego Angel Conference, please visit www.thesdangels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005191/en/