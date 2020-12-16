Upbeat EU soundings on Brexit nudge pound higher

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Positive soundings from the
European Union on Brexit talks helped nudge Britain's pound
above $1.35 against the dollar on Wednesday.
The EU's chief executive said on Wednesday she could not say
if there would be a trade deal with Britain but there had been
progress and the next few days would be critical.
Ursula von der Leyen said discussions about access to
British fishing waters for EU vessels were "still very
difficult" but negotiators had moved forward on the other most
contentious element - guarantees of fair competition for
companies.
Upbeat mood music around a possible Brexit deal before the
year-end has helped the pound strengthen over 2% against the
dollar this week. However, caution still shows in elevated
implied volatility gauges which imply traders buying protection
against price swings in the currency.
Tempering some of the optimism were comments from a British
official, who said both sides had made some progress in the
trade talks, but are still "very far apart in key areas".
By 0900 GMT, sterling was up 0.3% at $1.3507 against the
dollar. It rose above the $1.35 mark shortly after von der
Leyen's comments.
Against a broadly stronger euro however, it was down 0.2% at
90.34 pence.
On Tuesday, tweets from a BBC political reporter stating
that Conservative party members think Britain is heading towards
a deal with the EU supported the pound.
"Sterling remains beholden to the latest tweets – the most
recent seemingly pointing towards a greater chance of a deal,"
said ING strategists in a note to clients.
"Thin December markets and some big technical levels in
cable at $1.35/40 warn of strong gains to $1.37 on any concrete
signs of progress."
Mikael Milhøj, senior analyst at Danske Bank said the pound
would remain volatile in the near-term until further
clarification on the talks is received.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Giles Elgood)