Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Upbeat EU soundings on Brexit nudge pound higher

12/16/2020 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Positive soundings from the European Union on Brexit talks helped nudge Britain's pound above $1.35 against the dollar on Wednesday.

The EU's chief executive said on Wednesday she could not say if there would be a trade deal with Britain but there had been progress and the next few days would be critical.

Ursula von der Leyen said discussions about access to British fishing waters for EU vessels were "still very difficult" but negotiators had moved forward on the other most contentious element - guarantees of fair competition for companies.

Upbeat mood music around a possible Brexit deal before the year-end has helped the pound strengthen over 2% against the dollar this week. However, caution still shows in elevated implied volatility gauges which imply traders buying protection against price swings in the currency.

Tempering some of the optimism were comments from a British official, who said both sides had made some progress in the trade talks, but are still "very far apart in key areas".

By 0900 GMT, sterling was up 0.3% at $1.3507 against the dollar. It rose above the $1.35 mark shortly after von der Leyen's comments.

Against a broadly stronger euro however, it was down 0.2% at 90.34 pence.

On Tuesday, tweets from a BBC political reporter stating that Conservative party members think Britain is heading towards a deal with the EU supported the pound.

"Sterling remains beholden to the latest tweets – the most recent seemingly pointing towards a greater chance of a deal," said ING strategists in a note to clients.

"Thin December markets and some big technical levels in cable at $1.35/40 warn of strong gains to $1.37 on any concrete signs of progress."

Mikael Milhøj, senior analyst at Danske Bank said the pound would remain volatile in the near-term until further clarification on the talks is received.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28aGermany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%
RE
09:28aGermany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%
RE
09:25a"Still an ocean apart" on fisheries in UK trade talks - EU official
RE
09:24aUpbeat EU soundings on Brexit nudge pound higher
RE
09:22aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : sees second-half loss 'significantly higher' than first half
RE
09:21aEuro rises above $1.22 for first time in more than two years
RE
09:19aDutch tech firm MessageBird buys British startup Pusher for $35 million
RE
09:17aEuro rises above $1.22 for first time in more than two years
RE
09:15aProgress on Brexit but coming days will be critical, says EU chief
RE
09:15aGerman Economy Expected to Grow 4.2% in 2021
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
3CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
4Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs
5FINNAIR OYJ : FINNAIR OYJ : Board of Directors decided on a new period to the employee share savings plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ