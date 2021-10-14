Upbeat bank earnings buoy US stocks; USD, Treasury yields dip

(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Strong bank earnings boost US stocks
* Treasury yields drop; dollar rally pauses
* Oil and gas prices rising again
* World stock markets climb
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. shares rallied on Thursday
as strong bank earnings reports fired up investors' risk
appetites, while the dollar and benchmark Treasury yields both
paused their recent ascent to pull back from multi-month highs.
But soaring oil prices climbed yet again, keeping inflation
pressures alive and supporting bets that central banks could
tighten policies and hike interest rates sooner than expected.
In the United States, data that showed producer prices
posting their smallest gain in nine months in September showed
inflation risks were real, but perhaps not as dire as some
imagined.
Indeed, any worries about rising prices were eclipsed on
Thursday by signs that the economy and businesses are thriving,
as the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits dropped below 300,000 last week for the first time in
19 months.
The dollar, driven to a more than one-year high this
week by growing bets on a U.S. interest rate rise in 2022, eased
for a second day along with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
, which tends to drive global borrowing costs.
"So far bank earnings have been strong. It gives traders
some hope we will see a strong earnings season," said Tim
Ghriskey, Chief Investment Strategist at Inverness Counsel in
New York. "But if we start to see poor guidance from companies,
the market could come right back down."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.57%, the
S&P 500 climbed 1.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite
leapt 1.68%.
The mood was buoyant after U.S. lenders Wells Fargo & Co
, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp
all reported profits that beat market expectations.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.20% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
1.34%.
Foreign exchange and commodity markets were sending some
mixed signals. Gold, often seen as a hedge against rising
inflation, added to gains after enjoying its best session in
seven months on Wednesday.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.49 an ounce, and U.S.
gold futures climbed 0.26% to $1,798.40 an ounce.
Oil bulls pushed Brent crude back towards $85 a barrel.
Brent climbed 0.57% to $83.65, and U.S. crude
rose 0.62% to $80.96 per barrel.
Natural gas climbed 2%, having already soared more than 150%
this year, driving the spike in global energy prices. Bitcoin
, also sometimes vaunted as an inflation hedge, fell
0.34% to $57,180.34, pulling back from a five-month high.
The dollar, meanwhile, pulled back, allowing the likes of
the euro, British pound, Australian and New Zealand dollars to
all regain ground.
The dollar index edged down 0.05%, with the euro
steady at $1.1595.
Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten U.S.
monetary policy more quickly than previously assumed saw the
greenback hit a more-than year high on Tuesday, but it is now
down for October.
"It seems to be a classic case of 'Buy the rumour, sell the
fact'-type mentality," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at
Mizuho, about the dip in the dollar. "The Fed confirmed the
expectations of many investors, I would suggest, holding long
dollar positions."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield retreated to
1.5107%, from Wednesday's 1.549%. The two-year Treasury yield
also fell to 0.3501%, from 0.368% the previous day.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Elizabeth Howcroft in
London; Editing by Mark Potter, Bernadette Baum and Hugh Lawson)