Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Upbeat business activity, vaccine hopes lift European shares

12/16/2020 | 12:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares closed higher on Wednesday on upbeat regional business activity data, rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine on the continent before the new year.

Rallying for a third straight session, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.8% higher, having touched a near 10-month peak during the session.

Flash PMIs for December showed the euro zone economy far exceeded expectations, with manufacturers reporting strong growth fuelled by rising exports and a booming performance from Germany. However, the region's largest economy headed into a stricter lockdown on Wednesday.

"The resilience of the economy ahead of stricter measures is an important positive take away in very uncertain times," said Bert Colijn, senior economist, eurozone at ING.

Colijn warned that "the worst could still be to come" as new curbs take effect.

But hopes for an end to the pandemic buoyed sentiment, as a European Commission official said the EU could give final approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as early as Dec. 23. The bloc's medical regulator has moved forward its meeting following approvals in Britain and the United States.

On the Brexit front, continuing talks saw markets hold out hope for a deal, but the two sides still struggled to compromise on fishing, Ireland's state broadcaster RTE said.

London's FTSE 100 weathered a higher pound to rise 0.9% and break a three session losing run. [.L]

While most sectors in Europe rose, banks slid 1.1%, reversing some of the previous two sessions' almost 3% gain. Spain's lender-heavy IBEX ended in the red.

Auto stocks hit a near three-month high with German tire maker Continental surging 2.9% after it sharply raised it its medium term forecast for earnings before interest and taxes.

The German DAX stock index posted its best session in three months, up 1.5%.

Investors will also be watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, with markets focused on its bond-buying plans and any details on how the vaccine roll-out has changed the economic outlook. The decision is due at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Among individual stocks, Biotech firm Galapagos NV skidded to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after its partner for experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment, Gilead Sciences, decided not to pursue U.S. approval for the drug.

Topping the index was a 23.3% jump in Altice Europe after its founder increased an offer to take the telecoms group private by 30%.

(Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Kirsten Donovan)

By Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -3.78% 106.94 Delayed Quote.228.22%
DAX 1.52% 13565.98 Delayed Quote.0.86%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.23% 0.9018 Delayed Quote.7.82%
EURO STOXX 50 0.61% 3543 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.56% 59.1099 Delayed Quote.-8.54%
IBEX 35 -0.16% 8139.5 Delayed Quote.-14.63%
PFIZER INC. -1.27% 38.198 Delayed Quote.4.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.82% 396.08 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
Latest news "Markets"
12:12pEUROPE : Upbeat business activity, vaccine hopes lift European shares
RE
12:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Up as Investors Await Stimulus Deal
DJ
11:49aOil prices edge lower on tighter coronavirus lockdowns
RE
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Await Stimulus Deal
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Slightly Higher as Investors Await Stimulus Deal
DJ
09:41aTSX opens higher on gold boost, stimulus hopes
RE
08:23aU.S. Stock Futures Tick up as Investors Await Stimulus Deal, Economic Data
DJ
07:14aAMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS, TILRAY : What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today
DJ
05:42aStock Futures Tick up as Investors Await Stimulus Deal, Economic Data
DJ
04:27aUpbeat business activity, vaccine hopes lift European shares
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
3MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
4AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
5Stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ