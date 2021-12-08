Log in
Upbring Innovation Labs Launches Give Big TX Crypto Fund: A Fund Benefiting Nonprofits Across Texas

12/08/2021 | 04:10pm EST
Austin, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring Innovation Labs, a Texas-based innovation lab seeking to advance new technology in the nonprofit sector, just launched the Give Big TX Crypto Fund, a joint cryptocurrency giving campaign with 12+ Texas-based nonprofit partners for this Giving Season. From now until December 31, donors can give over 40 different types of cryptocurrency donations (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, etc.) to benefit a variety of causes supporting their fellow Texans (child wellbeing, hunger, mental health, etc.).

The cryptocurrency market has exploded this year and the Give Big TX Crypto Fund aims to capitalize on that trend to benefit donors, nonprofits and Texans. The goal of the Give Big TX Crypto Fund is threefold: raise money to support Texans during the holiday season, activate Texas crypto donors and establish Texas as a leader in cryptophilanthropy.

“We are really excited about the growth of cryptophilanthropy and its potential to help nonprofits make Texas a better place to live for everyone. As we continue to explore how blockchain can better child wellbeing at Upbring, we also know that nonprofits in all categories can benefit from this technology—that is why we launched the Give Big TX Crypto Fund,” explains Upbring President and CEO Mike Loo.

Every single donation to the campaign will be pooled and distributed amongst the partners equally at the close of Giving Season. Give Big TX Crypto Fund partner organizations include Austin Pets AliveBig Brothers Big Sisters LonestarCatholic Charities of Central TXFeeding TexasKeep Texas BeautifulLatinitasNational Alliance of Mental Illness TexasProject TransitionsTexas Blockchain CouncilTexas Network of Youth Services, and Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative.

“This is a unique opportunity for the new economy and meta world in Texas to prove just how impactful they are. By donating to the Give Big TX Crypto Fund they are positively impacting hundreds of thousands of people, countless animals, the environment and society in ways that only a fund like this can do,” says Upbring VP of Innovation Ryan Park.

Cryptocurrency donors will receive a tax deduction for the fair market value of their gift, meaning they will not owe capital gains tax on the appreciated amount. Nonprofit partners will receive cryptocurrency donations (most for the very first time!) and the Texans they serve will be better supported with that additional revenue stream.

If you would like to donate to or learn more about the Give Big TX Crypto Fund, please visit http://innovate.upbring.org/give-big-tx/.

About Upbring Innovation Labs
Upbring Innovation Labs, a division of Upbring, unites the brightest minds with the boldest ideas to shape better childhoods. Through partnership with entrepreneurs, business leaders, startups and universities, we are turning ideas into real outcomes that will ultimately break the cycle of child abuse.

About Upbring
Abuse insults our humanity, and it is our mission to break that cycle. With more than 1,000 employees who serve in one of our 80 locations across Texas, Upbring is a leading nonprofit child wellbeing organization in the state. Foster care and education are at the forefront of our work, joined by other vital mission-oriented programs under the same mission: to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities. With our partners, we deliver services that produce measurable progress toward five key markers of every child’s wellbeing: safety, life skills, education, health and vocation.

