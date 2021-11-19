Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Upcoming Announcement: New Partnership to Advance Fermentation Processing in Western Canada

11/19/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Industries Canada, along with the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre, the University of Saskatchewan, the Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) and Ag-West Bio, will be announcing a project focused on building capacity within Canada’s plant-based food and ingredients sector through a new fermentation and training program. The project will combine access to new technology with skills development, helping strengthen SME potential throughout Western Canada.

The announcement will take place virtually and in person at the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre (2335 Schuyler Street in Saskatoon) on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Media who wish to attend in person can register by contacting Miranda Burski at 306-581-1340 or Miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca. Virtual attendees can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hq_VYIawRhKY8UHwJ16_RQ. An opportunity to ask questions of the project partners will be provided following the announcement.

In-person attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 guidelines. This includes showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result upon registration, as well as wearing a mask while in the event venue.

For more information, please contact:

Miranda Burski
Protein Industries Canada 
Regina, SK 
306-581-1340 
miranda@proteinsupercluster.ca



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:07aCLEANSPARK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:07aQ-FREE : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
11:06aIn an effort to prioritize Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA), the FDA does not recommend that BioPorto pursue an EUA for its NGAL assay for the prediction of renal replacement therapy in COVID-19 patients
AQ
11:06aSonos Beam Black Friday Deals 2021 Listed by Consumer Articles
BU
11:04aFLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS : Issuance of Common Bond Loan with total nominal value amounting to 7.000.000 Euro
PU
11:04aSTANTEC : Chicago's Red and Purple Modernization Program reaches major milestone with completion of critical rail bypass
PU
11:04aEconomic Outlook
PU
11:04aVELOCYS : proudly joins Race to Zero
PU
11:04aST JAMES PLACE : announces changes to its £14bn Global Equity Fund
PU
11:04aGRUPPO MUTUIONLINE S P A : Operazioni finalizzate all'acquisto di azioni proprie ai sensi dell'art. 144-bis, comma iii, del Regolamento Emittenti
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows
2Europe lockdown rattles Wall Street, boosts safe-havens
3THYSSENKRUPP : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
4U.S. discussing joint reserves release with China, taking aim at OPEC+
5FlatexDEGIRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by..

HOT NEWS