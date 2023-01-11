Upcoming Chinese holiday, high coal stocks keeping lid on Australian trade

SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chinese interest
in Australian coal has been limited by the upcoming Lunar New
Year holiday and high domestic inventories, meaning few deals
have been completed since China lifted an unofficial ban on
imports last week.
Thawing diplomatic relations between Australia and its
biggest trading partner led to China allowing three power
utilities and the country's largest steelmaker to resume
Australian coal purchases for the first time since 2020.
The resumption of the coal trade between Australia and its
largest trading partner China after a three-year halt is being
watched as a test case for the return of shipments of other
Australian goods such as wine and barley which accounted for
billions of dollars of trade between the two nations.
Last week, one of the utilities, China Energy Investment
Corp, placed an order to buy Australian thermal coal for late
January. However, ample stocks and weak demand in China have
doused the appetite for fresh shipments with the other utilities
yet to book cargoes, three industrial sources told Reuters.
An Australian mining executive said their company received
enquires from Chinese coal buyers for cargoes of metallurgical
and thermal coal in late November - around the time that the
leaders of China and Australia met during the G20 conference -
on the availability for cargoes for the first half of 2023,
which he described as "tyre-kicking".
However, there have been no queries this week, he said.
"The easing of Australian coal import restriction coincide
with the approach of Lunar New Year ... in the short term, coal
purchase from Chinese utilities remains tepid ... and the impact
of the return of Aussie coal still requires further
observation," Zhang Huan, an analyst from China-based coal
consultancy Yimei, said in a note.
Average daily coal consumption at utilities in the eight
Chinese coastal regions, a key indicator of coal demand, was
2.03 million tonnes as of last week, down 12% from the same
period last year, according to data compiled by the China Coal
Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTD).
Coal storage at power plants were 30.5 million tonnes,
around 9% lower year-on-year, ahead of week-long Lunar New Year
celebration that starts on Jan 21st.
That is too high "to generate much buying interest of
Australian coal," a manager from a state-backed utility said.
Analysts from China-based coal consultancy Ocoal.com said in
a note on Monday that industrial power consumption is facing a
double whammy of swelling COVID infections and the holiday
season, causing a slow de-stocking at the utilities.
