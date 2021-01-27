Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Upcoming Earnings: Apple, Tesla and Facebook

01/27/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Amrith Ramkumar

While the recent moves in individual stocks are capturing the attention of many on Wall Street, investors will also be watching earnings after the market closes from heavyweights Apple, Tesla and Facebook.

The trio represent a large chunk of major indexes and are widely held by investors big and small, so any volatility in their shares after earnings could ripple to other corners of the market.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1444ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.48% 142.4169 Delayed Quote.7.71%
FACEBOOK INC -3.09% 273.03 Delayed Quote.3.25%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) 0.00% 8.0E-6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) -5.47% 0.208695 Real-time Quote.23.31%
TESLA, INC. -0.78% 874.89 Delayed Quote.25.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01pPowell says we do not expect inflationary dynamics to change in the near term
RE
03:01pS&p 500 dips into negative territory for 2021
RE
03:01pPOWELL : Global forces holding down inflation are still in effect
RE
03:01pPowell says global disinflationary forces are still in effect
RE
03:00pPowell says we have been struggling with disinflationary forces for some time
RE
03:00pPowell says our focus is on giving the economy the support it needs
RE
03:00pCentral banks representing fifth of world population likely to issue digital currencies in next three years - bis survey
RE
03:00pCentral bank digital cash could come to 20% of the world in three years -BIS
RE
02:59pPowell says there are people who have lost jobs; essential to get them back to work; that's primary focus
RE
02:59pPowell says focus on exit is premature
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on virus, frothy market fears
2S&P 500 : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
3NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : Wall Street vs Main Street fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop keeps rallying
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ