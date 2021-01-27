Upcoming Earnings: Apple, Tesla and Facebook

By Amrith Ramkumar

While the recent moves in individual stocks are capturing the attention of many on Wall Street, investors will also be watching earnings after the market closes from heavyweights Apple, Tesla and Facebook.

The trio represent a large chunk of major indexes and are widely held by investors big and small, so any volatility in their shares after earnings could ripple to other corners of the market.

This item is part of a Wall Street Journal live coverage event. The full stream can be found by searching P/WSJL (WSJ Live Coverage).

