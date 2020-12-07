Log in
Upcoming Namely Events to Feature Professor Adam Grant and Humanitarian Lourds Lane

12/07/2020 | 10:31am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details about two upcoming events. The first, part of the company's SpeakHer Mind™ series, will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, will include Elisa Steele, chair of Namely's Board of Directors, in conversation with humanitarian and musical artist Lourds Lane. The second, scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020, will feature Namely CEO Larry Dunivan alongside bestselling author and Wharton Professor Adam Grant.

During "A SpeakHer Mind Holiday Bonus: The Power of Your Voice and Giving Back with Lourds Lane," Steele will interview Lane about her work as an international musician and songwriter as well as the founder of the educational arts-based non-profit SuperYou FUNdation. Steele and Lane will discuss the power of resilience and how to find – and use – one's voice to impact change in these uncertain and chaotic times.

In "Learning from 2020, Leading for the Future," Dunivan will sit down with Grant to consider what HR leaders can take away from 2020 and how these lessons can help inform success in 2021. Dunivan and Grant will talk through what it takes to encourage and motivate employees, teams, and coworkers during and after a crisis, tips for remote communication, and how to lead through change. Fifty randomly selected attendees will also receive a pre-ordered copy of Grant's newest book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know.

Dunivan commented, "Giving is one of our core values at Namely, and knowing that 2020 proved disruptive and challenging for so many, we're taking time this month to give back and look forward. These two events embody that line of thinking, with Lourds Lane sharing her experience as both a musician and a philanthropist, and Adam Grant, offering insights and inspiration to start 2021 in a positive headspace."

For information about Namely's SpeakHer Mind program and the December 9 event with Lourds Lane, visit https://www.namely.com/SpeakHer-Mind.

To register for the December 16 with Adam Grant, visit https://join.namely.com/learning-from-2020-with-adam-grant

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upcoming-namely-events-to-feature-professor-adam-grant-and-humanitarian-lourds-lane-301187423.html

SOURCE Namely


© PRNewswire 2020
