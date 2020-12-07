Upcoming Namely Events to Feature Professor Adam Grant and Humanitarian Lourds Lane

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today shared details about two upcoming events. The first, part of the company's SpeakHer Mind™ series , will take place on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, will include Elisa Steele, chair of Namely's Board of Directors, in conversation with humanitarian and musical artist Lourds Lane. The second, scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020, will feature Namely CEO Larry Dunivan alongside bestselling author and Wharton Professor Adam Grant.

During "A SpeakHer Mind Holiday Bonus: The Power of Your Voice and Giving Back with Lourds Lane," Steele will interview Lane about her work as an international musician and songwriter as well as the founder of the educational arts-based non-profit SuperYou FUNdation . Steele and Lane will discuss the power of resilience and how to find – and use – one's voice to impact change in these uncertain and chaotic times.

In "Learning from 2020, Leading for the Future," Dunivan will sit down with Grant to consider what HR leaders can take away from 2020 and how these lessons can help inform success in 2021. Dunivan and Grant will talk through what it takes to encourage and motivate employees, teams, and coworkers during and after a crisis, tips for remote communication, and how to lead through change. Fifty randomly selected attendees will also receive a pre-ordered copy of Grant's newest book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know.

Dunivan commented, "Giving is one of our core values at Namely, and knowing that 2020 proved disruptive and challenging for so many, we're taking time this month to give back and look forward. These two events embody that line of thinking, with Lourds Lane sharing her experience as both a musician and a philanthropist, and Adam Grant, offering insights and inspiration to start 2021 in a positive headspace."

