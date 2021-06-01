Upcoming Virtual Social Mobility Symposium Will Bring Together Higher Education Leaders from Coast to Coast

Norfolk, Va., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the 2021 National Social Mobility Virtual Symposium, a bicoastal collaboration with Old Dominion University and California State University San Marcos. Higher education leaders, faculty and staff interested in enhancing social mobility practices at their campuses are welcome to attend this free event on Wednesday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST/ noon to 4 p.m. EST.

With the help of national higher education leaders who serve diverse student populations, participants will have the opportunity to connect on topics related to college affordability and access, student retention and graduation rates, and how colleges and universities can further enhance upward student social mobility.

Highlights of the event include two keynotes: Joseph Castro, chancellor of the California State University system along with Tia Brown McNair, author of “Becoming a Student-Ready College: A New Culture of Leadership for Student Success.” A panel of university presidents will also share their vision and values tied to social mobility.

“Old Dominion’s fourth annual social mobility symposium will give institutions of higher education an opportunity to share ideas and sharpen their strategies for opening their doors to low-income, first-generation and other underserved students,” said John R. Broderick, President of ODU. “I’m particularly happy that we’re teaming up this year with California State University San Marcos, whose president, Ellen Neufeldt, was a driving force behind Old Dominion’s focus on social mobility when she was our vice president for student engagement and enrollment services.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Old Dominion University on offering this free, fully virtual social mobility symposium,” Neufeldt said. “Like ODU, Cal State San Marcos is defining what it means to serve students across socioeconomic boundaries, and be dedicated to their college and lifelong success. As many institutions of higher education prepare to repopulate campuses this fall following over a year of primarily virtual instruction due to COVID-19, the time is now to come together to embrace opportunities for further innovation and reinvention in order to better serve students and ensure their long-term success.”

