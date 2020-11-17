Update: BLEND360 Appoints Former FedEx and Epsilon Leader, Amit Deshpande, as Partner and Regional Head Responsible for Expansion in the South and West Regions

BLEND360 Appoints Former Epsilon and FedEx Data Science Leader Amit Deshpande as Partner and Regional Head responsible for the expansion in the South and West Regions. BLEND360 envisions Deshpande playing a key role in driving growth for their Data Science and Strategy Solutions business. Located in Dallas, Deshpande is in a great position to develop BLEND360’s client base, helping expand relationships for clients in and around the South and West regions of the country.

As Regional Head and Client Solution Partner, Deshpande explains his job as helping clients grow the customer base and revenue profitably. “We look to gain insight through segmentation, predictive modeling, machine learning, profiling exercises, test and learn approaches, and proper measurement including cross-channel attribution,” he says.

Deshpande is a seasoned analytics executive with 25 years of experience in developing high impact solutions combining data, analytics, and technology. Prior to BLEND360, as SVP in the Analytics Consulting Group at Epsilon, Deshpande drove millions in incremental impact for clients across multiple industries. Prior to Epsilon, Deshpande directed marketing analytics at FedEx, where he helped move the company to an integrated multi-channel marketing approach. He is known for building and growing high performing data science teams both in the US and India.

BLEND360 has built a strong leadership team with data science leaders who are committed to expanding their team with the best analytics and technology talent in the marketplace. “I’m very excited about the addition of a high caliber data science executive like Deshpande to the team. This reflects the high growth platform we built, where analytics executives like Deshpande can join and generate big impact on world-class brands we partner with. I look forward to working with him to serve our clients and drive hyper growth in our business over the coming years,” says Ozgur Dogan, Managing Partner & Co-Founder.

BLEND360’s Data Science and Strategy Company is a leading data science firm providing solutions and strategies to meet the needs of Chief Marketing and Analytics Officers of Fortune 1000 companies. BLEND360 continues to be one of the fastest growing companies, making the Fortune 5000 list 8 times out of 9 years. BLEND has over 200 employees, 30 clients, and 4 offices located in NYC, MD, CO, TX and Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006101/en/